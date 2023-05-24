Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Writers Festival Attracts Capacity Crowds At Fully Live Events

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Auckland Writers Festival

Over 60,000 attendees of all ages flocked to the 2023 Auckland Writers Festival | Waituhi o Tāmaki, marking a triumphant week for New Zealand’s most beloved annual literary event.

From 16 – 21 May 2023, the Auckland Writers Festival, renowned as the best-attended literary festival per capita in the Southern Hemisphere, saw the return of international literary giants alongside acclaimed authors from across New Zealand. The line-up of 180 writers featured Booker, TS Eliot, Pulitzer and Ockham Prize-winners - as well as New York Times bestselling authors, celebrated journalists, much-loved writers across all genres and exciting new talent.

Festival Chair, Leigh Melville is elated the Festival continues to build itself as the most thrilling cultural event in the Autumn calendar. “Our small, dedicated team produced an outstanding event, with something for everyone included in the programme. It is rewarding to see the enthusiasm shown by audiences for the rich array of talented writers presented at the Festival.”

There were standing ovations for Eleanor Catton, Ruby Tui, Colson Whitehead, Bernardine Evaristo and Gabrielle Zevin, who also attracted long lines of fans for book-signings. Due to popular demand, an additional session for William Sitwell’s The Sitwells: Behind the Façade was added to the programme. Masterclasses for aspiring authors, were well attended.

For the first time, the Festival welcomed international First-Nations writers from Canada and Australia who joined our Māori authors – both exciting large crowds and forging closer ties amongst the writers themselves.

Bridget van der Zijpp, Auckland Writers Festival 2023 Artistic Curator, says it was heartening to see the enthusiasm of people returning to one of New Zealand’s most beloved annual festivals.

“It was a privilege to have the opportunity to generate such a warmly received event. There was a definite electric buzz in the atmosphere -- ideas were being shared, writers were making valuable connections with each other, the audiences were very appreciative, books were flying out of the bookshop, and the signing queues were long. Our team are proud to have been part of it, but it was the generosity of the writers and participants sharing such genuine thoughts and stories onstage that made it truly memorable.”

Festival week got off to a bustling start with 6271 school students and teachers in attendance from all over the North Island. They converged on the Aotea Centre for three days of rousing live events, providing students with tales of inspiration from British, North American, Australian and New Zealand authors.

On Friday evening, more than 1,600 people descended on popular harbourside destination, Britomart, to join in the celebration that is STREETSIDE – a series of free events which included live readings, recitals, musings and comedy.

Over the weekend, the free children’s programme Pukapuka Adventures welcomed young bookworms, encouraging them to have fun with reading and explore their creativity.

Early survey results indicate 40% were first-time attendees and 30% aged 18-34 years.

The Ockham New Zealand Book Awards was a marquee event at the Festival and supreme winner, The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey (Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction) featured prominently in the Festival’s programming.

The Auckland Women’s Bookshop ran several pop-up stalls around the Aotea Centre during the Festival and reported a 15% increase on the previous year’s book sales. The top ten best-selling books were:

  1. Axeman's Carnival by Catherine Chidgey
  2. Kāwai: For Such a Time As This by Monty Soutar
  3. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilika
  4. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
  5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
  6. The Bookbinder of Jericho by Pip Williams
  7. Oxygen Mask: A Graphic Novel by Jason Reynolds
  8. The Book Of Roads And Kingdoms by Richard Fidler
  9. With Art As My Weapon by Soichiro Fukutake
  10. Manifesto: On Never Giving Up by Bernadine Evaristo

Auckland Writers Festival I Waituhi o Tāmaki acknowledges the support of our valued Patrons.

The Festival is made possible by the generosity of sponsors and partners:

Gold: Barfoot & Thompson; Creative New Zealand; Freemasons Foundation; Ockham Residential.

Silver: Asia New Zealand Foundation; British Council; Craigs Investment Partners; Foundation North; Potter Masonic Trust; Royal Society Te Apārangi; Tātaki Auckland Unlimited; Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori I Māori Language Commission; University of Auckland Faculty of Arts.

Bronze: Bateman Books; Britomart Group; Deadly Ponies; Hawkins & Co; Heart of the City; HUIA Publishers; Penguin Random House NZ; Te Herenga Waka University Press.

Major Partners: Auckland Council; Auckland Live; Australia Council for the Arts; Embassy of the United States of America; High Commission of Canada; Nielsen BookData; SOHO Wines; Stout Trust; The Friends of the Turnbull Library; The NZ Contemporary Trust; Waitematā Local Board.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Writers Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 