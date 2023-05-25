Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Burt Munro Challenge To Host Round Of New Zealand Superbike Championship In Place Of The Street Race

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Burt Munro Challenge

The Burt Munro Challenge is excited to announce that it will host a round of the New Zealand Superbike Championship on 10-11 February 2024 at Teretonga Park in Invercargill, along with established classes, within the event programme. However, the Challenge will no longer include the traditional street race through Invercargill City’s commercial area.

The decision to cancel the Street Race was made after careful consideration of the event’s growing cost and complexity which has become increasingly difficult as the commercial area grows and develops.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel the street race, but it was simply no longer sustainable,” said Bill Moffatt, Chairman of the Burt Munro Challenge. "However, we're thrilled to be hosting the NZ Superbikes Championships."

“We are grateful to the city of Invercargill, and all of our funders and sponsors for their support over the years, and we look forward to continuing to host the Burt Munro Challenge in the region.”

The Burt Munro Challenge is a 5-day motorcycle event and includes a motorcycle rally and a variety of racing events that celebrates the life and legacy of Burt Munro, a New Zealander who set world speed records on his Indian motorcycle at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

The event attracts thousands of riders from around the world each year.

“We are committed to providing a world-class event, and confident that the Burt Munro Challenge will continue to be a popular destination for motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world. Nowhere else in the country can riders compete in three New Zealand Championship events in the same week.” said Moffatt.

The next Burt Munro Challenge 7-11 February 2024 will host a packed schedule including the Southland Honda Track Day, Star Insurance Bluff NZ Hill Climb Championship, Indian Motorcycles NZ Championship Beach Races, Super Seller Shelley Speedway, Indian Motorcycles Drag Racing and the E Hayes & Sons Teretonga Sprint Races and NZ Superbike Championship.

