Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

DOC Summer Visitor Insights 2022/23

Friday, 26 May 2023, 9:44 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The results from the Department of Conservation’s summer 2022/23 visitor insights have revealed a few twists.

DOC’s Heritage and Visitors Director Cat Wilson, says international visitors returned to nearly 65% of pre-Covid summer arrivals. “It was great to see people from overseas engaging with our natural and cultural attractions.

“Half of all international visitors went to a national park, 49% went to beaches and a quarter had experienced a geothermal park or glacier. Over a third went to a public museum or gallery and 25% went to a place significant to Māori.

“The number of people camping at DOC’s bookable South Island campsites more than doubled when compared to the 2021/22 summer.

“Unfortunately, this summer New Zealand saw several extreme weather events that damaged tracks, particularly across the North Island,” says Cat Wilson.

“As a result, many DOC tracks, facilities and sites are still closed by storm damage and flooding. In some places the damage has been significant, and includes some of our most popular sites, like Cathedral Cove.”

While the weather was terrible at times over the summer, short walks in the outdoors were still popular with New Zealanders and international visitors. Walking (of any kind) was by far the most popular activity.

Generally, over summer easy-access coastal areas near urban centres were popular with New Zealanders. Many of the most visited destinations were coastal areas and marine reserves located at or near the Auckland region, reflecting where New Zealanders live and travel.

The top heritage sites visited by New Zealanders were Fort Takapuna Historic Reserve in Auckland, Karangahake Gorge in the Bay of Plenty and Awaroa Godley Head surrounds in Canterbury.

For international visitors, the most popular national parks were in the South Island, including Fiordland and Aoraki Mount Cook. Nine out of ten (90%) international visitors reported being ‘satisfied’ or ‘very’ satisfied with their New Zealand visit.

Data was collected from staff, public surveys, plus DOC accommodation booking figures (1 December 2022 - 28 February 2023). In addition, the most up-to-date international visitor survey data used within this report covers Quarter 4 of 2022 (October to December 2022).

2022/23 visitor insights report (PDF, 6,953K) (opens in new window)

Minimise your impact outdoors by following DOC’s Tiaki Care Code.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

Working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, including songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, and community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 