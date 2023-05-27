Hip Hop Dancer ‘Happy Feet’ Takes Out New Zealand’s First Red Bull Dance Your Style

Will Represent Aotearoa At The World Final In Germany

The leading international all-styles dance event took place at Takutai Square, Britomart in Auckland on Friday, May 26 with hundreds of spectators cheering on the competitors

16 of the country’s best dancers across a range of styles thrilled and surprised the audience by adapting on the go their chosen style of movement to a range of contemporary music

Happy Feet took out the floor, winning the national title and will be heading to Germany for the World Final to represent the nation against 45 dancers from around the world

Auckland, New Zealand – The highly anticipated, world-renowned dance event Red Bull Dance Your Style hit New Zealand for the first time ever on Friday, 26 May at Takutai Square, Britomart with hip-hop freestyler Happy Feet (John Vaifale) taking the national champion title and will be competing at the World Final in Frankfurt, Germany on November 4.

The unique all-styles dance competition was hosted by Lance Savali and summoned 16 of the country’s best dancers across hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, krumping, popping and everything in between to battle their way against each other through four rounds and win the hearts of the crowd for the national championship title.

Takutai Square was heaving with energy and excitement as dancers gave hundreds of spectators an evening of entertainment and an unforgettable spectacle of New Zealand’s street battle dance scene.

After four rounds, John Vaifale (Happy Feet) was crowned the New Zealand champion after wowing the crowd with his evident talent, energy and personality. Vaifale specialises in hip-hop and has created his own unique style that integrates his Polynesian and New Zealand culture.

‘’I can’t believe I’ve won. I came into this really nervous. The line-up is crazy, everyone is really well skilled. Right now what I’m feeling is relieved man! This whole week I was stressing because this is really important to me. I’m relieved and I’m grateful to everyone - to my opponents, to my team, to my family and to Red Bull. I can’t wait. I’m super excited!’’ John shared.

‘’This battle we had today, the energy was completely different to anything I’ve experienced before. It was really cool to see people who have never seen dance battle before to have them be a part of the journey. That set this apart from other events. It’s so open to everyone, everyone can enjoy it and we can show why we love this.’’

When looking to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in November, John said: ‘’I’m expecting craziness and amazing skill. But watch out, I’m going to bring that New Zealand flavour and energy, and I’m not going to forget my Polynesian energy either. I’m going to bring my energy, my flavour, and me.’’

Judged by the audience, Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about giving freedom to dancers - there's no pressure of a panel of judges, no planned choreography or one dedicated style of dance, and no pre-chosen music. It's all about embracing the moment and moving to the beat – which is exactly what Happy Feet did.

Lance Savali, Red Bull Dance Your Style host and world-renowned dancer, was buzzing after the competition ended: ‘’that was wild! New Zealand’s talent in the dance scene is next-level. It was awesome to see so many different people come together with different styles, personalities and background and really bring it to the floor. Everyone is so talented.’’

‘’Happy Feet will smash it at the World Final and I can’t wait to see how he does.’’

The 16 dancers that took part in the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final gave New Zealanders something to be proud of. On 4 November, Happy Feet will be representing New Zealand at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Frankfurt, Germany and will compete against 45 dancers from around the world.

The global competition has seen more than 160 events in nearly 50 countries and has become a highly anticipated event for dance and entertainment lovers that has finally made its claim on home soil – and best of all, it was completely free to the public.

© Scoop Media

