Third Regeneration Fund Decisions To Support Key Cultural Infrastructure

Monday, 29 May 2023, 11:02 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

More than forty cultural sector initiatives have been announced today as the latest recipients of the Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund, giving them the backing they need to make a lasting impact for the arts, culture and heritage sectors.

In the third of four rounds, 42 proposals were approved for funding, up to a total of $11.4 million. In total, 205 Full Proposals were received, requesting funding to a value of $75.8 million.

"The Regeneration Fund is designed to find and fund projects that will have a lasting impact for the arts, culture, and heritage sectors, with $28 million allocated to support strategic, cultural sector-led initiatives," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive of Manatū Taonga.

"We’re thrilled to support these 42 sector-led initiatives through the Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund. The diverse mix of projects will support career opportunities, build capabilities across the sector and provide more access to arts, culture and heritage for people in Aotearoa New Zealand to enjoy.

"This Fund is supporting Aotearoa’s cultural infrastructure by investing in initiatives that will have a long-lasting impact for the cultural sector and our communities."

Manatū Taonga Pou Mataaho o Te Aka Tūhono, Deputy Chief Executive Investment and Outcomes Joe Fowler says the third round of recipients represent a balanced mix of investments which features a big boost for the music sector during New Zealand Music Month.

"We’re enabling an exciting selection of initiatives from across the arts, culture and heritage community. This announcement happens to coincide with New Zealand Music Month where we are privileged to support some well-established and grassroots initiatives that will help develop the next generation of musicians," says Joe Fowler.

"It’s not just the music sector that we're backing. The team has worked really hard to find and fund a range of initiatives that will support increased sustainability and lasting benefits for many, many years.

"The investments we’re making are balanced across national and significant regional initiatives reaching Māori, Pacific, and disabled communities across performing arts, visual arts, literature, the safeguarding of Mātauranga Māori and the Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums, Iwi, Records (GLAMIR) sector.

"It’s been humbling to hear from many voices from the community through our public feedback process. We received more than 5,000 comments on the 205 proposals being considered in Round Three of the Regeneration Fund, meaning that we have more than 14,000 pieces of feedback on file.

"I want to thank everyone who took the time to apply and share their thoughts. We have benefited greatly from the local insights and expertise that people have shared so generously with us," says Joe Fowler.

Proposals to the Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund were assessed on their ability to meet five outcomes:

  • Improved sustainability and resilience of the arts, culture and heritage sectors
  • Improved safeguarding of Mātauranga Māori and support of Toi Māori
  • Improved access and participation in arts, culture and heritage sectors
  • Increased the use of arts, culture and heritage as a tool to improve wellbeing
  • Increased employment and skill development opportunities.

