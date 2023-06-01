The Most Common Songs Used In ‘Desert Island Discs’ Playlists Revealed

A new study from Explore Worldwide reveals which music tracks feature the most in Desert Island Discs playlists made on Spotify

Four different Fleetwood Mac songs rank in the top 20 most frequently seen tracks in Desert Island Discs playlists, with Landslide taking top spot overall

Kate Bush, Tracy Chapman and Dire Straits also each have popular Desert Island Discs songs

New research from adventure travel company Explore Worldwide has revealed which songs appear most frequently in Spotify users’ personal Desert Island Discs playlists.

Explore Worldwide’s new study has taken a sample of nearly 1,000 'Desert Island Discs' Spotify playlists (the maximum sample size allowed by Spotify’s API). These playlists featured 33,332 tracks in total, of which 10,880 were unique songs, and featured 311 different artists.

Desert Islands Discs was first broadcast in 1942 and remains hugely popular some 80 years later. Its super simple premise, where guests share which eight music tracks they would take with them should they be banished to a desert island, has created an incredible backlog of profound interviews with politicians, Hollywood stars, business masterminds, sports personalities and more. Desert Island Discs is predominately a British radio show, but its caliber of guest and iconic premise has given it plenty of international entertainment appeal.

While in the past a question like ‘What are your Desert Island Discs?’ might be discussed at a dinner party, in today’s data-driven world it’s possible to definitively find out planet Earth's most popular Desert Island Discs tracks by analyzing Spotify playlist information.

The 20 Most Popular Tracks Used in Spotify Desert Island Discs Playlists

Rank Track Title Artist Name Playlist Frequency

Percentage 1 Landslide Fleetwood Mac 4.6% 2 Fast Car Tracy Chapman 4.4% 3 The Chain Fleetwood Mac 4.0% 4 Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd 4.0% 5 I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free Nina Simone 3.8% 6 This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) Talking Heads 3.8% 7 Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division 3.8% 8 Romeo And Juliet Dire Straits 3.5% 9 Here Comes The Sun The Beatles 3.4% 10 Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) Kate Bush 3.4% 11 Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac 3.4% 12 Tiny Dancer Elton John 3.2% 13 Dreams Fleetwood Mac 3.2% 14 American Pie Don McLean 3.2% 15 One Day Like This Elbow 3.2% 16 Into My Arms Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 3.2% 17 Bohemian Rhapsody Queen 3.2% 18 Unfinished Sympathy Massive Attack 3.2% 19 Walk on the Wild Side Lou Reed 3.0% 20 Everybody Wants To Rule The World Tears For Fears 3.0%

Jae Hopkins, Marketing Director at Explore Worldwide, comments: “Listening to people’s most meaningful music tracks reminds us just how powerful music can be at transporting us back to our past adventures. Listening to a particular song can immediately evoke a specific time and place from our past, reminding us of our travels and taking us instantly to another part of the world. We’re big fans of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs at Explore Worldwide, and we were curious to see if Spotify data could reveal any trends behind something so personal and subjective”

Spotify users have applied the radio show’s premise to their own personal music history with thousands of people curating their own individual Desert Island Discs playlists. While each playlist analzed in the data is a unique curation, there are plenty of tracks that appear in these playlists more than once.

Most frequently featured Desert Island Discs song: Landslide by Fleetwood Mac

The most popular track in the playlists sampled is Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit Landslide. The delicate melody and beautifully written and performed lyrics provide plenty of emotional connection opportunities for listeners, and its introspective themes of aging, change, uncertainty and reflection have made it incredibly popular in Desert Island Discs playlists. The song has an enduring quality, appealing to generation after generation, currently sitting at over 540 million plays on Spotify.

Most frequently appearing Desert Island Discs artist: Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac produced four of the top 20 most frequently seen tracks in Spotify’s Desert Island Discs playlists. As well as Landslide being the track that appears the most in these kind of playlists, Fleetwood Mac also take third place with The Chain, Go Your Own Way is at 11th and Dreams ranks in 13th place.

Most popular decade for Desert Island Discs tracks: 1970s

Thanks to so many Fleetwood Mac inclusions, the seventies decade is the era that produced the most meaningful music for Desert Island Discs fans. As well as the release of Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled album, Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody also all came out in 1975. Other popular Desert Island Discs tracks that hail from the 1970s include Lou Reed’s Walk on the Wild Side, Elton John’s Tiny Dancer and Don McLean’s American Pie.

Oldest and newest Desert Island Discs Tracks: Nina Simone and Elbow

The oldest song to appear in the top 20 most frequently seen Desert Island Discs is Nina Simone’s enduring cover of I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free, released on her 1967 Silk & Soul album. The gospel-inspired melody, performed on piano, organ and percussion perfectly balances with Simone’s passionate and soulful vocals, and has contributed to this song becoming an anthem in the struggle for freedom and equality. The track resonates with people on many levels - from social justice advocacy and civil rights movements through to people’s private and personal journeys of liberation.

The newest song to rank in the top 20 most frequently seen Desert Island Discs is Elbow’s One Day Like This, which was released in 2008, nearly 15 years ago. The euphoric orchestral melody and uplifting and unifying lyrics celebrate the fleeting moments of happiness in the struggle of life, and all helped to quickly cement this song in people’s hearts, and Desert Island Discs playlists.

The Definitive Eight Desert Island Discs of Planet Earth

In respect to the original show only offering guests eight tracks to take with them to a desert island, here are the eight songs most frequently seen in Spotify Desert Island Discs playlists:

Landslide – Fleetwood Mac: Widely considered as one of the standout tracks on Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 album, Landslide has transcended generations. The poetic lyrics and Steve Nicks’ artistry creates a beautiful song about resilience and vulnerability that allows listeners to connect and interpret the song in a deeply personal and cathartic way. Fast Car – Tracy Chapman: The powerful lyrics of Fast Car, combined with Chapman’s unique voice and guitar style make Fast Car one of the world’s most popular songs. It’s an iconic song of the 1980’s but has continued to resonate with subsequent generations thanks to its universal message of escaping hardship to search for a better life. The Chain – Fleetwood Mac: Fleetwood Mac make a second appearance in the top three most common Desert Island Discs playlist tracks. The Chain’s lyrics feature themes of love, commitment and the inter-connectedness of people’s lives, set against intricate guitar work and a propulsive rhythm. The Chain has appeared in numerous films, TV shows and adverts over the years, helping make it a song that connects people to an important stage of their life. Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd: The stunning mix of piano with acoustic and electric guitar sets Wish You Were Here apart as one of Pink Floyd’s most highly regarded songs. Written at a time of social and political upheaval in the 1970’s, the song captures the mood of a particular place in time, but its message is still hugely relevant five decades later. I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free – Nina Simone: Nina Simone’s unique vocal style and ability to convey the pain and power of marginalized communities makes her cover of I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free particularly impactful. The song's message of self-determination transcends time and continues to enormously inspire those looking to make a real change. This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody) – Talking Heads: Widely regarded as Talking Heads’ most iconic song, the engaging musical rhythm of This Must Be the Place is super-catchy with synths and percussion working together to create an uplifting track that is great for dancing to, as well as enjoying in a more introspective manner. It appears very often in Desert Island Discs playlists (being the sixth most popular) thanks to its persistent themes of love, belonging and contentment. Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division: The haunting and memorable melody of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart makes it an instantly recognizable song, that has cemented itself as an anthem of love, loss and emotional turmoil. Whether people associate it with a breakup, a lost love or just a particular year in their lives, the song frequently appears in Spotify’s Desert Island Discs playlists. Romeo And Juliet – Dire Straits: Mark Knopfler’s distinctive vocal style adds a raw emotional depth to the lyrics of Dire Straits’ Romeo And Juliet and the doomed relationship it describes. The song also showcases Knopfler’s exceptional guitar work and coupled with the deep emotional resonance of the lyrics, the track displays a timeless quality that has kept it relevant for decades after its release.

