Entries Are Open For This Year’s Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Since 1977, the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge has cemented itself as a must-do on cyclist’s event calendars, and this year will be not different with entries now open for the 25 November event.

The last Saturday in November will mark a special milestone for the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge, with the event celebrating its 45th anniversary.

No matter what type of biking you’re into, over its four-and-a-half-decade history, the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge has grown to be an event that offers options for anyone to be part of one of New Zealand’s largest cycling occasions.

On offer this year are the iconic Round The Lake (approx. 160km), the 2 lap Enduro (approx. 320km), and the Length Of The Lake (approx. 55km) road categories, as well as the Shimano Gravel Grind (approx. 75km) using local MTB tracks, gravel roads, farm tracks, and tar sealed roads, along with both the Huka Steamer (approx. 60km) and Huka Teaser (approx. 30km) MTB events, and the 16km Lakesider recreational ride.

With a philosophy of inclusion, the team at Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge have also embraced the e-bike phenomenon over recent years. Last year’s event saw a fourfold increase in e-bike entrants compared to previous years and the team are looking forward to seeing this grow even further in 2023.

Of the events 45th running, Event Director, Hayden Dickason comments “We love seeing and hosting the thousands of riders and supporters who descend on the Taupo region to be part of the annual pilgrimage to one of New Zealand’s longest and most established events. This year will be particularly special being able to celebrate our 45th anniversary with everyone. Whether you’re a roadie, a mountain biker, a gravel junkie or just looking for a recreational ride with the family, we’ve got something that’ll tick the box for you. So come join us in November to celebrate this milestone occasion”.

Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Saturday 25 November 2023

For more information on this year’s Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge and to enter, go to:

www.cyclechallenge.com

