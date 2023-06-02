Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Give Volunteers A Big Shout-out This June

Friday, 2 June 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

Give a Big Shout-out to the volunteers in your community this June, says Volunteering New Zealand.

“Volunteers are vital to our communities, and everyone who gives their time to help their neighbour, school, marae or community organisation deserves a big shout-out,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Tūao Aotearoa Volunteering New Zealand.

The Big Shout-out is a new campaign for June, including National Volunteer Week (18-24 June), encouraging people to give a shout-out to volunteers.

Volunteers are found everywhere in our communities. They are first responders in emergencies, clean up our beaches and restore wild places, provide baking and meals for those in need, and support people who are having a hard time.

More than one million people across Aotearoa volunteer for an organisation, contributing $4 billion to the economy. Much more happens within communities and informally between people. In fact, about 50% of all adults in New Zealand volunteer, and 90% of community organisations are entirely volunteer-run.

“During the challenges of the last three years, volunteering has been vital to the wellbeing of people in Aotearoa. Many community organisations have had much greater demand for their services.

“Now it is time to shine a light on our unsung heroes, and we need your help to say thank you,” Michelle says.

The Big Shout-out encourages everyone to thank a volunteer they know – to give them a shout-out on social media (#thebigshoutout) or shout them morning tea.

Find out more: nationalvolunteerweek.nz/the-big-shout-out/

Call to action – shout-out to volunteers

Volunteering New Zealand’s suggestions for The Big Shout-out:

· Show your thanks for volunteers in your life. Share a photo or message of thanks on social media #thebigshoutout

· Find easy-to-use templates and graphics: www.nationalvolunteerweek.nz/resources

· Shout volunteers a morning/afternoon tea or other celebration. They deserve it!

Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteering New Zealand

Leaders of Volunteering

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of New Zealand organisations that have a commitment to volunteering, such as volunteer centres, national and other organisations.

Volunteering New Zealand's mission is to promote, support and advocate for volunteering.

