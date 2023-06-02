Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Side Splitting Gags, A Hilarious Premise, And A Touch Of Anti-capitalist Banter

Friday, 2 June 2023, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Tempest Theatre Co

Do you want more out of life? Are you tired of lower back pain and poor cushion support? Well, in just one hour Eric will teach you a whole new way to sit. Doctors hate him, and chiropractors fear him, because what he knows will make them redundant. Besides, if a pyramid scheme is so bad then why is a triangle the strongest shape?

Having toured across the country in 2021-2022, Tempest Theatre Co is delighted to bring Shift Your Paradigm to Palmerston North this June.

Eric (Bowers-Mason) is the first senior CEO of the Wellington region at Do Be Us and tonight he has brought you this amazing opportunity. If he can sell his last twenty-seven chairs before the show is over, he’ll be promoted. And nothing, not his immoral sales techniques, his chirpy but sharp trainee Zoe (Isabella Murray), or his increasingly desperate family, will get in his way. However, after the High Chair Man (Kevin Orlando) calls in to lambast Eric for selling the wrong chairs, Eric spirals into questioning the ethics, cultish behaviour, and shoddy business practices he promotes. Will he escape the grips of Do Be Us or will Eric sink deeper into their murky waters?

A satire of multi-level marketing schemes, this play combines digital performance in a hilarious two-hander that will leave you considering your own job. Described as a, “successfully hilarious parody,” (Art Murmurs), a “hilarious, twisty-turny, emotional rollercoaster,” (Regional News), with, “charismatic, dynamic performers” (Flat City Field Notes) -“this show has everything I want to see more of in theatre” (Theatreview).

Find your own seat this June at the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North, 16-17th June. Tickets are $17 concession and $22 full - pick them up here:

https://nz.patronbase.com/_GlobeTheatre/Productions/SYP/Performances

