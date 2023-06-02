Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Food + Fashion + Fun = Nourishing Wellness, A Fundraising Luncheon For Dove Hospice And Wellness

Friday, 2 June 2023, 4:36 pm
Press Release: DGA

There are still a few tickets left for Nourishing Wellness, an inaugural fundraising luncheon being held next Friday 9 June to support Dove Hospice.

Kiwi fashion icon, business powerhouse and long-time Dove supporter Karen Walker will be the guest speaker at the luncheon being at Siso Bar & Eatery on Remuera Road.

The event starts at 11.30am with a welcome cocktail, followed by a three-course meal with wine, live entertainment, our special guest speaker and an exciting silent and live auction, all overseen by MC, champion auctioneer, Aaron Davis from Harcourts.

Designer handbags, a builder for a day, limited edition artwork, champagne and beauty packages are just some of the items in the Silent Auction, and the list is growing thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

All proceeds from this event will help Dove Hospice and Wellness continue to deliver free quality hospice and wellness services to the Auckland community.

Tickets are $100 and are available by emailing info@dgaltd.co.nz or texting 021 480 961.

