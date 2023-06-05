Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour
With special guests
Presented by Frontier Touring, American Express, Triple M (AU) and The Rock (NZ)
via frontiertouring.com/foofighters
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 13 June
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
via www.Amex.com.au/Experiences – Australia
via www.Amex.co.nz/Experiences – New Zealand
Runs 48 hours from: Friday 9 June
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
HBF Park | Perth, WA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)
Ticketmaster.com.au
With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones
Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (1.30pm local time)
Ticketek.com.au
With special guests The Chats + Body Type
AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (1pm local time)
Ticketek.com.au
With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)
Ticketek.com.au
With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (3pm local time)
Ticketek.com.au
With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)
GO Media Stadium Mt Smart | Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (11am local time)
Ticketmaster.co.nz
With special guests ??? + Dick Move
Orangetheory Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (2pm local time)
Axs.com.au
With special guests ??? + Dick Move
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Thursday 15 June (12pm local time)
Ticketek.co.nz
With special guests ??? + Dick Move
Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce 15-time GRAMMY® winners Foo Fighters will return to Australia and New Zealand this summer – bringing their unrivalled live show to stadiums in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane in November/December 2023, followed by Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in January 2024.
The just-announced dates will be Foo Fighters’ first headline tour of both countries since 2018.
Tickets go on sale Thursday 15 June via frontiertouring.com/foofighters. The American Express Pre-sale begins Friday 9 June (staggered times). Sign up for the Frontier Members Pre-sale, which starts Tuesday 13 June (times staggered) – see website for full details.
Released last Friday, Foo Fighters’ 11th studio album But Here We Are is out now on Roswell Records/RCA Records – listen here. Featuring ‘Rescued’, ‘Under You’, ‘Show Me How’, and ‘The Teacher’, the 10-track album was produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, and has been already been met with waves of critical acclaim hailing it as one of the best in the vaunted Foo Fighters catalogue. Sonically channelling the naiveté of the band’s 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.
Watch: Foo Fighters - Rescued (Lyric Video)
The world’s premier stadium band returned to the stage two weeks ago to kick off their current world tour, which includes headline sets at festivals Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Riot Fest, and more. In addition to the live debut of songs from But Here We Are, fans can of course expect the kind of setlists which have made Foo Fighters one of the biggest live draws on the worldwide stadium, arena and festival circuit: ‘The Pretender’, ‘Breakout’, ‘This Is a Call’, ‘My Hero’, ‘All My Life’, ‘Everlong’, ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’, ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘Best Of You’, ‘Monkey Wrench’, ‘Times Like These’, ‘Walk’ and more. Foo Fighters will also perform in Japan, Brazil and Abu Dhabi in 2023, before heading down under.
Watch: Foo Fighters - The Teacher
Joining Foo Fighters as special guests are:
(Perth, Adelaide, Sydney + Brisbane): QLD punkers The Chats conquered the globe in 2017 with ‘Smoko’ then hit #1 with LP Get F**cked. Hands down the world’s greatest post-millennial punk-rock group, they’ll be match-fit by November following a 28-date US tour in October.
(Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane): Manchester duo Hot Milk release their debut album A Call To The Void in August, in between northern hemisphere sets at festivals Download, Lollapalooza, Reading, and more.
Melbourne: Channelling Riot Grrrl-era energy with a 2023 spin, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers wrapped their debut UK tour last month. EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band stands testament as a powerful documentation of voicing what the band stand for.
Perth: After taking out triple j’s Unearthed High crown in 2020 and touring the country as part of festival line-ups since, Adelaide duo and self-proclaimed “Juice-box punk-pop” girls Teenage Jones headed to Austin, Texas, to make their SXSW debut in 2023.
Adelaide: Sydney four-piece Body Type amassed critical acclaim with 2022 debut Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, nominated for ‘Record of Year’ by FBI Radio. Get your head around their new album, Expired Candy.
(Aotearoa, all shows): An essential party-punk voice for working people, five-piece Dick Move are notorious for their pumping live shows. Their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it punk anthems can be heard on latest album Chop.
With demand sure to be high for these eight shows, fans are urged to act quickly to secure tickets… Don’t miss the one and only Foo Fighters, touring Australia and New Zealand this summer!
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
ENDS