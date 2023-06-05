Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Knighthood Celebrated By Te Matatini

Monday, 5 June 2023, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Te Matatini

“We celebrate with the Parata Whanau this great honour bestowed on Selwyn Tanetoa Parata today,” said Carl Ross Chief Execu.ve of Te Matatini.

“As the Chairman of Te Matatini for the past fifteen years, he has made a major contribution to kapa haka as an artform and as an expression of our cultural identity as Aotearoa, New Zealand, which is enjoyed nationally and globally.”

“His knowledge of whakapapa, history and .kanga, coupled with his passion for te reo, culture and tradi.onal performing arts are widely recognised and have proven to be of immense value to Te Matatini. Selwyn’s nation-wide iwi contacts, relationship with Ministers, government officials, business, community and kapa throughout the country has contributed significantly to the growth in the profile and broadbase support for Te Matatini.”

“Sir Selwyn’s leadership saw a major investment by government to Te Matatini in this year’s budget of $34million over the next two years and the growth in our Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 festival held at Nga Ana Wai Eden Park viewing audience, to more than 1.8million New Zealanders.”

“The Board, management and staff of Te Matatini join with Te Ao Kapahaka and Te Ao Maori in congratulating Sir Selwyn Parata on his knighthood, an honour he is most deserving of,”said Mr Ross.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Matatini on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring Company: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>


Willie Jackson: Kapa Haka Rangatira Among Those Honoured On King’s Birthday

The King’s Birthday & Coronation Honours list celebrates Māori from all walks of life, reflecting the achievements of those who have made a significant contribution to the community, the Minister for Māori Development said. More>>


Image Auckland: Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

1st prize winner Andrew Cornaga's photo of Ed Sheeran is a stand out portrait that meets all the elements of technical skill, capturing his rock star pose with guitar held high, and encapsulating a triumphant night of music. More>>


Pankaj Vashisht: VFX Rising Star's Journey From Punjab Village To Bollywood

With his exceptional skills and contributions to several blockbuster movies, the VFX artist has emerged as a shining star in the world of Bollywood. Born & raised in a small village in Punjab, his journey to success showcases the power of perseverance & passion. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 