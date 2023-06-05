Knighthood Celebrated By Te Matatini

“We celebrate with the Parata Whanau this great honour bestowed on Selwyn Tanetoa Parata today,” said Carl Ross Chief Execu.ve of Te Matatini.

“As the Chairman of Te Matatini for the past fifteen years, he has made a major contribution to kapa haka as an artform and as an expression of our cultural identity as Aotearoa, New Zealand, which is enjoyed nationally and globally.”

“His knowledge of whakapapa, history and .kanga, coupled with his passion for te reo, culture and tradi.onal performing arts are widely recognised and have proven to be of immense value to Te Matatini. Selwyn’s nation-wide iwi contacts, relationship with Ministers, government officials, business, community and kapa throughout the country has contributed significantly to the growth in the profile and broadbase support for Te Matatini.”

“Sir Selwyn’s leadership saw a major investment by government to Te Matatini in this year’s budget of $34million over the next two years and the growth in our Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 festival held at Nga Ana Wai Eden Park viewing audience, to more than 1.8million New Zealanders.”

“The Board, management and staff of Te Matatini join with Te Ao Kapahaka and Te Ao Maori in congratulating Sir Selwyn Parata on his knighthood, an honour he is most deserving of,”said Mr Ross.

© Scoop Media

