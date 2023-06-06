Nic Russell, Heart Transplant Recipient And Founder Of Kenzie's Gift, Kicks Off The Winter Swim Challenge

Kenzie's Gift, a leading non-profit organisation devoted to supporting the mental health of young Kiwis affected by serious illness or grief, today announced the launch of the 2023 Winter Swim Challenge, its annual fundraising event set to take Aotearoa New Zealand by storm over the next three months.

In a heartening show of determination and grit, Nic Russell, the organisation's founder and recent heart transplant recipient, will lead the challenge.

Following a life-saving heart transplant in 2022, Nic stands as an inspiration to all, exemplifying the spirit of resilience and hope the charity embodies.

"The Winter Swim Challenge isn't just a fundraising event; it's a testament to the spirit of endurance, resilience, and the power of community," Nic said. "Just as I didn't face my journey alone, we want to ensure that every young Kiwi dealing with grief or serious illness knows they're not alone."

The challenge invites participants to brave the cold and take a winter swim or dip over the winter months. It can be a one-off dip and dash, or a commitment to being a daily dipper or weekend warrior. Whatever style of dipping or swimming suits, the challenge website has lots of tips and advice for safely dipping in cooler water to ensure people stay safe and well.

Funds raised from the challenge will directly support Kenzie's Gift’s crucial services, including therapy, support resources, and personalised care packages for affected tamariki and their whānau.

“It costs Kenzie's Gift $2,000 to provide a young person with 12 sessions with a therapist and support them through some of life's most difficult times of serious illness or grief,” says Nic. “Our aim is to help as many families as possible throughout the country, so we’re setting the bar high this year.”

Kenzie's Gift was founded in memory of Nic's daughter, Kenzie, who tragically lost her battle with cancer 18 years ago. Today, the organisation stands as a beacon of hope for tamariki and their whānau going through similar challenges, helping them navigate the tough journey of illness and grief.

"Facing the cold, immersing ourselves in the icy waters, can be daunting, but it's nothing compared to the chill that serious illness or grief brings into a child's life," Nic continued. "Through this challenge, we’re not only raising funds but also building awareness about the often-overlooked mental health impact of these difficult situations."

Nic's participation in the Winter Swim Challenge marks a significant milestone in her personal journey of recovery and resilience. In demonstrating that life can not only continue but also thrive following such a transformative health event, she inspires others to embrace the spirit of the challenge – to face their fears, overcome obstacles, and contribute to a cause larger than themselves.

The Winter Swim Challenge kicks off on Thursday, 1 June and will run until the end of August. Kenzie's Gift invites individuals, schools, and corporate groups across Aotearoa New Zealand to register and take part in this inspiring event.

There are prizes up for grabs for the fundraisers who raise the most, thanks to the Winter Swim Challenge partners, including Burnsco, Orca NZ and Noxen Hoodies.

For more information about the Winter Swim Challenge and to sign up or donate, please visit https://winter-swim-challenge-2023.raisely.com/

Notes to Editors

Nic will be at Cheltenham Beach, Devonport, at 3.30 pm Thursday 1 June to kick off the challenge, supported by a team of local swimmers, and will be available for interview.

About Kenzie's Gift

Kenzie's Gift is a New Zealand-based charity providing support for children and families affected by serious illness or bereavement. Its mission is to promote mental well-being by providing therapy, resources, and care packages to help these young individuals navigate the challenging journey they face. For more information, please visit www.kenziesgift.com.

