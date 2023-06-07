TVNZ+ - The Ultimate Home Of Free-To-Air-Sport

TVNZ+ is set to be the new home of sport in Aotearoa from 1 July.

From next month, a new sports hub available inside TVNZ+ will deliver New Zealanders their favourite sports, with live events, replays and highlights all streaming on the platform.

To ensure every sports supporter is covered, cricket and other major events will also be available across TVNZ broadcast channels. TVNZ’s cross platform approach will give Kiwi viewers choice and control over how and where they watch.

Importantly, all sports coverage will be free for fans – whether on TVNZ+ or TVNZ channels.

TVNZ’s General Manager, Sport and Events, Melodie Robinson said, “Spark Sport viewers have received an exceptional streaming experience over the past four years, and we’re committed to delivering a similar product with TVNZ+.

"We’re ensuring that TV viewers won’t miss out though. We’ll be delivering a huge selection of sport on our channels. At the heart of this offering will be cricket: with BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS T20s on TVNZ 1 and ODIs and Tests on DUKE too, along with the domestic T20 league, Super Smash. Fan favourites and major events with mass appeal, including Men’s Basketball World Cup games, Super Bowl LVIII and Samoan Rugby Union Tests will also play out on broadcast TV.

"Our goal is to bring sporting coverage to all New Zealanders however they choose to watch with us.”

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said it was an exciting time for cricket lovers in particular.

“Having TVNZ as the free-to-air home for all our domestic BLACKCAPS, WHITE FERNS, and Super Smash matches is a fantastic opportunity for the game in New Zealand – and we couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re delighted with this new partnership and thrilled for cricket fans. Never before has so much cricket been available free-to-air, and I’m sure the game, and the experience of those who follow it, will be greatly enriched.”

The TVNZ+ sport hub

From 1 July, TVNZ+ will offer a new sports hub housing all of TVNZ’s sports rights in one place.

Accessed via the TVNZ+ menu alongside TV and Movie options, clicking on ‘Sport’ will take users through to a comprehensive streaming platform where fans will have the ability to pick and choose the events, matches and games they’d like to watch.

In addition to live coverage, TVNZ+ will host replays, highlights and extra content, ensuring fans can engage with their favourite sports in the way that suit them best.

There will be a range of functionality available at launch, including the delivery of multiple live streams simultaneously and ‘watch from start’ or ‘watch live’ options. The user experience will continue to evolve over time.

While users will require an account to login, sport streaming will be free and supported by advertising – like all great TVNZ+ content. Advertising will be placed mindfully to ensure minimal disruption to the live action.

New to TVNZ

In late 2022, TVNZ announced that with Spark Sport exiting the streaming market, TVNZ would take over the transmission for many sports currently available on their platform, including all BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS Tests, T20 matches and one day internationals played in New Zealand and Super Smash matches.

The full suite of Spark Sport rights moving to TVNZ and available from 1 July can now be confirmed:

NZ-based cricket: home internationals, all Super Smash matches, and domestic one-day finals

England and Wales Cricket, beginning with the 2nd Ashes Test.

NFL

MotoGP

World Rally Championship (WRC)

WTA - Tennis

US Open Championship

Finals of 2023 Suncorp Super Netball and Australian Diamonds Netball

International Basketball Federation (FIBA)

Women’s Super League, FA Cup and Arnold Clark Cup Football

Diamond League Athletics

Ladies European Tour Golf

United Rugby Championship

Lakapi Samoa (Manu Samoa Rugby)

For local sport, such as cricket, TVNZ will operate a comprehensive commentary team helmed by Scotty Stevenson. For many of the international events streaming on TVNZ+ world commentary feeds will be utilised.

Also Available

The new sports transitioning over will join a range of events that audiences regularly enjoy with TVNZ, including the annual BlackClash T20, King of the Ring kickboxing, The Tour of Southland cycling and Extreme E racing.

TVNZ+ is pleased to announce it will also host the upcoming Hockey NZ Oceania Cup for 2023. Viewers will be able to see both the women and men’s Black Sticks in action, with games from the tournament joining the streaming platform this August. The Oceania Cup will mark the first local event to debut on TVNZ+’s newly created sports hub.

Hockey New Zealand CEO, Anthony Crummy said, “We’re thrilled to have the Vantage Black Sticks available to all Kiwis for free this August as we take on our biggest rivals with Olympic qualification up for grabs. This partnership with TVNZ+ is a major step in making our sport more available for more people to enjoy.”

For further schedule details on all sports available from July onwards visit tvnz.co.nz/sport-schedule

