The Māori Wardens Of Te Whanganui-a-Tara Extend An Open Invitation To The City To Join For Community Waiata Sing Along

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Let’s Collectively Warm Our Souls This Winter. Presenting ‘Māorioke With The Māori Wardens’!

The Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori Wardens proudly present four nights of karaoke style public sing along’s for the public to discover and enjoy, in the heart of our city on Courtenay Place. This activation celebrates their untold story and shines a light on the work of the Māori Wardens.Supported by Urban Dream Brokerage and Wellington City Council, continuing to work together to bring community building arts activations to the public of Te Whanganui-a-Tara,

As our nights draw in and our streets get darker, the Māori Wardens will provide a shining beacon using a projected public karaoke screen, complete with waiata and party tunes to share. To be held over four nights through June, led by the esteemed Suzanne Tamaki and joined by Rayleen Hirini and Maraea Rihari. The first evening will have them serenading commuters on their way home from outside 106 Courtenay Place, Readings Complex from 5.30pm on Friday June 16th. The following evening on Saturday June 17th they will be entertaining the later evening crowd from the Tripod Plaza, cnr Cambridge Tce and Courtenay Pl from 8pm. Round two, the following week will be the same times and locations, Thursday 22nd from 5.30pm at 106 Courtenay Place and Saturday 24th from 8pm at the Tripod Plaza. Full Dates listed below.

The Māori Wardens are an intrinsic part of our communities in Aotearoa New Zealand. They have been supporting whānau for over 150 years at a grassroots level and have well-established relationships that enable them to work closely with whānau, Māori organisations, community groups and government agencies. Te Whanganui-a-Tara unfortunately hasn’t been well served with very few local ‘wardens’ on hand, in recent times but with a new energy, and a wonderful, generous and fun offering to the community, like this, we look forward to a new era being created for the Wardens future in our city. With their incredible relationships, history and gentle understanding of our communities, they can play a large and positive role in creating a new and safer inner city environment. ‘Māorioke with the Māori Wardens’, makes for a unique opportunity to share this work and knowledge, as well promote Te Reo in a fun and positive way.

Join for a heartwarming sing along after work, or after dinner, bring the kids.

Māorioke with the Māori Wardens - in Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Friday June 16th, 5:30pm - outside 106 Courtenay Place, Readings Complex.
Saturday June 17th, 8pm - Tripod Plaza, cnr Cambridge Tce and Courtenay Place
Thursday 22nd June, 5.30pm - outside 106 Courtenay Place, Readings Complex 
Saturday 24th, 8pm - Tripod Plaza, cnr Cambridge Tce and Courtenay Place

