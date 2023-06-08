Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 9:53 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Two lucky Lotto players from Picton and Otago will be popping the champagne after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Picton in Picton and on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Mount Maunganui will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

