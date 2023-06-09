Beervana Back In August With More Beer-related Fun

Beer fans are eagerly awaiting for Monday, when tickets will go on sale for New Zealand’s biggest celebration of beer.

Beervana returns on 18 and 19 August this year, with more than 70 local and international breweries taking part in the event at SKY Stadium in Wellington.

Each year up to 16,000 beer fans make the pilgrimage to Beervana to sample some of the 400 brews on offer. The first drop of participating breweries will be revealed on Monday, with more to be announced in the lead up to Beervana.

With live sound stages, roaming street performers, delicious food stalls, and incredible brewery stands, Beervana is the ultimate celebration of the skill and creativity of New Zealand’s brewing industry”, says Beervana Manager Ryan McArthur.

“Last year we had a Dunedin pub from the team at Emerson’s, a jailhouse from Three Sisters Brewery, and Mean Doses had a very cool laser light display.”

“I know many beer fans will be looking forward to getting together to support and celebrate their favourite local breweries this year, “ he adds.

There’s more to the festival than beer, says Ryan. “We welcome everyone from the beer curious to full-blown beer nerds”.

Non (or yet to be converted) beer drinkers are catered to with cider, seltzer, beer cocktails and hard ginger beer available. Beervana has also seen a growing number of non-alcoholic beers on offer.

The top notch-brews on offer at Beervana can be matched with incredible food on offer, including Boulcott Street Bistro, House of Dumplings, Soul Shack, and Wilson’s BBQ. The return of Hop Federation’s Crayfish Cheese Rolls is also expected to be a fan favourite again in 2023.

This year Beervana also falls hot on the heels of a major women’s sporting event, which is expected to bring more thirsty and hungry visitors to Wellington.

After immersing themselves in the weird and wonderful world of Beervana, visiting fans will have the opportunity to sample more than 200 burgers or explore beer-related events as part of the August Edition of Visa Wellington On a Plate, which runs from 11 - 27 August 2023.

Ryan says that it’s important to the Beervana team to create an event that is fun and safe for everyone to attend. Organisers work alongside Pink Boots, RespectEd, NZ Police and venue SKY Stadium to promote responsible drinking and have behaviour policies for both attendees and exhibitors.

“We’ve had feedback from beerlovers that the vibe is friendly, welcoming and safe which is exactly what we want our festival to be,” he adds.

General release tickets are on sale from 10am on June 12 and start from $49.50pp, with fan passes for multiple sessions ranging from $88 - 130. Group discounts and corporate hosting packages are available, with prices starting from $43 pp for groups of ten. For more information, visit www.beervana.co.nz

Beervana is proudly presented by Liquorland.

© Scoop Media

