Laugh Your A** Off Comedy Festival Returns To Toitoi!

Friday, 9 June 2023, 11:34 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

We know winter can seem dire at times, with shorter days and the weather to contend with.

With this in mind, Toitoi will bring the metaphorical HEAT this July in the form of the cheekiest comedy festival the region has seen since last year's Laugh Your Mask Off - though this year evolved to the very naughty and extremely nice Laugh Your A** Off!

It will be three nights of comedic, cabaret, circus, burlesque and musical brilliance, with only the finest performers in the motu congregating at Toitoi to treat you all to your funniest winter yet.

Still need convincing? We'll have Justine Smith in the building hosting the Variety Gala Showcase on Thursday Night, an Allstars Stand Up show on Friday headlined by Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and MC'd by Chris Parker - plus so much more!

Don't miss it at Toitoi Opera House from 27 July - 29 July, 2023!

Tickets go on sale today June 9, at 12pm. Use the link below to discover the full programme on our website and make sure to get tickets for yourself and all those in need of a good laugh near and dear to you - because they're going to fly out out the door!

Three Nights of Comedy

Thursday 27 July - Saturday 29 July

Tickets to all shows $30 or under

Buy yours today!

