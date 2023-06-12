Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

National Enduro Champs Wrap Up At Martinborough

Monday, 12 June 2023, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

The margins were fine and the risks extreme and it was a technical mistake that eventually denied Tauranga-based former Wairoa man Tommy Watts from winning the 2023 New Zealand Enduro Championships.

Watts had taken over the lead in the title chase at the third round of four in the Yamaha-sponsored series near Porirua just over a week ago, but North Canterbury’s Ethan McBreen took back the advantage and snatched away the overall title win at the fourth and final round near Martinborough on Saturday and Sunday.

Omihi’s McBreen had led the series after the first two rounds of the series in the South Island last month, but Watts snatched the lead from him at round three in the Moonshine Valley, near Porirua.

This had set up the championship for a winner-takes-all, two-day final round of racing at Martinborough.

Watts had still been in the lead at the start of the final day on Sunday, but an indiscretion in receiving outside assistance was protested and the time penalty punishment imposed on Watts completely derailed his campaign and dropped him to second overall for the series, handing the premier title to McBreen.

It is understood that Watts may yet appeal the penalty.

However, even with Watts finishing the weekend runner-up at Martinborough, that was still easily enough for him to take top honours in the battle-within-a-battle for the under-200cc two-stroke and under-300cc four-stroke class title, Watts finishing ahead of Nelson’s Bailey Basalaj, while McBreen secured the over-200cc two-stroke class title, finishing ahead of Whitianga’s James Kerr.

Stoke’s Kurtis Bandy won the over-300cc four-stroke class ahead of Havelock North’s Tom Hislop.

Hastings rider Andy Gunson topped the series score-sheet in the over-40 years’ veterans’ class, finishing the series ahead of Rangiora’s Travis Churchill.

Tapanui’s Kylie Dorr, was best of the female competitors this year, easily securing the women’s class title.

Other class winners this season were Blenheim’s Raphael Zyla (intermediate under-200cc two-stroke/under-300cc four-stroke class); (Rerewhakaaitu’s Zach Sefuiva (intermediate over-200cc two-stroke/over-300cc four-stroke class); Paeroa’s Mark Whyte (intermediate veterans’ 50-54 years’ class); Blenheim’s Don Munro (intermediate veterans’ over-55 years’ class) and Brightwater’s Wayne Bensemann (intermediate veterans’ 40-49 years’ class).

“The new two-day format with day one a series of sprints and day two a traditional timecard enduro was very successful and the riders loved it,” said Motorcycling New Zealand enduro commissioner Justin Stevenson.

“We’ll keep this format going forward and aim for the events in each island to stay within a week of one other, so the riders can plan well ahead.”

Martinborough stood as round two of the parallel-but-separate North Island Enduro Championships, meaning there was plenty to fight for at the weekend, and the winners in this parallel-but-separate competition were McBreen (over-200cc two-stroke class); Watts (under-200cc two-stroke and under-300cc four-stroke class title); Hislop (over-300cc four-stroke class); New Plymouth’s Tony Parker (over-40 years’ veterans class); Dorr (women’s class); Judgeford’s Cameron Judd (intermediate under-200cc two-stroke/under-300cc four-stroke class); Sefuiva (intermediate over-200cc two-stroke/over-300cc four-stroke class); Whangarei’s Mark Gray (intermediate veterans’ 50-54 years’ class); Munro (intermediate veterans’ over-55 years’ class) and Napier’s Nigel Reid (intermediate veterans’ 40-49 years’ class).

2023 NZ Enduro Champs calendar:

Round 1: May 6-7, Omihi, North Canterbury.

Round 2: May 13-14, Pigeon Valley Road, south of Nelson.

Round 3: June 4-5, Moonshine Valley Road, near Porirua, Wellington.

Round 4: June 10-11, Martinborough.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 