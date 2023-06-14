Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gina Crampton To Take Extended Leave After Netball World Cup

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


Silver Ferns and Robinhood Stars wing attack Gina Crampton will miss next year’s ANZ Premiership and netball’s international season as she takes a break from the sport.

Crampton, who was a part of the Stars team which played in the 2023 ANZ Premiership Grand Final, will head to the United States to join partner Fa’asiu Fuatai, a former All Blacks Sevens and NZ U20 rugby player, who is playing professionally in New York.

She will compete in next month’s Netball World Cup in South Africa, but her absence from next year’s domestic league will rule her out of Silver Ferns contention in 2024.

Following a sabbatical at the end of last year, this will be the longest break she has had away from the netball court since starting her elite career with the Southern Steel in 2012 in the former trans-Tasman league and later in the ANZ Premiership. She made the move to the Stars for the 2021 season where she has been a senior member of the side.

The 31-year-old, who has played 147 national league games, said netball remained on her radar but for now she was ready to turn her focus to other adventures.

“The last few years have been incredibly busy with some major netball campaigns and while I am ready for a break and not entirely sure what my netball future holds for me, I will continue to support both the Stars and Silver Ferns from afar.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the experienced wing attack had carried a heavy workload for the national team in recent years and she praised Crampton for her commitment to the sport.

“Gina has been a rock in our attacking end for a number of years now and while we will miss the skillset and netball knowledge that she brings to the game, we also believe the wellbeing of our athletes is a key part of our programme,” she said.

“We will remain in contact with Gina during her time away, but we wish her all the best for whatever lies ahead next year.”

Crampton, who has 63 Test caps, was a part of the Silver Ferns team which won the Netball World Cup in 2019 and a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2022.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Wellington Summer Shakespeare: Shut Down

After four decades of enchanting audiences with captivating performances, this closure marks the end of an era for one of New Zealand's most beloved theatrical traditions. More>>


NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 