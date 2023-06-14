Gina Crampton To Take Extended Leave After Netball World Cup



Silver Ferns and Robinhood Stars wing attack Gina Crampton will miss next year’s ANZ Premiership and netball’s international season as she takes a break from the sport.

Crampton, who was a part of the Stars team which played in the 2023 ANZ Premiership Grand Final, will head to the United States to join partner Fa’asiu Fuatai, a former All Blacks Sevens and NZ U20 rugby player, who is playing professionally in New York.

She will compete in next month’s Netball World Cup in South Africa, but her absence from next year’s domestic league will rule her out of Silver Ferns contention in 2024.

Following a sabbatical at the end of last year, this will be the longest break she has had away from the netball court since starting her elite career with the Southern Steel in 2012 in the former trans-Tasman league and later in the ANZ Premiership. She made the move to the Stars for the 2021 season where she has been a senior member of the side.

The 31-year-old, who has played 147 national league games, said netball remained on her radar but for now she was ready to turn her focus to other adventures.

“The last few years have been incredibly busy with some major netball campaigns and while I am ready for a break and not entirely sure what my netball future holds for me, I will continue to support both the Stars and Silver Ferns from afar.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the experienced wing attack had carried a heavy workload for the national team in recent years and she praised Crampton for her commitment to the sport.

“Gina has been a rock in our attacking end for a number of years now and while we will miss the skillset and netball knowledge that she brings to the game, we also believe the wellbeing of our athletes is a key part of our programme,” she said.

“We will remain in contact with Gina during her time away, but we wish her all the best for whatever lies ahead next year.”

Crampton, who has 63 Test caps, was a part of the Silver Ferns team which won the Netball World Cup in 2019 and a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2022.



