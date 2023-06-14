Anahera Morehu Appointed As Permanent Chief Archivist

Anahera Morehu (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu) has been appointed to the permanent role of Chief Archivist at Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga Archives New Zealand (Archives NZ).

Chief Archivist Anahera Morehu. Credit: Mark Beatty/ National Library of New Zealand

“The role brings an opportunity to mana-a-kī or to enhance and acknowledge the taonga housed within our facilities,” says Anahera.

“It is important that future generations can access decisions made which impact upon past, present and future aspirations of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The kaupapa drives me to meet these aspirations while providing opportunities for future generations, knowing they also have a role in Archives and whare taonga.”

The Chief Archivist ensures compliance with the Public Records Act and is the steward of the public record. The role also oversees guardianship of our most important national documents, taonga that include He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni (1835 Declaration of Independence), Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi), and Te Petihana Whakamana Pōti Wahine (Women’s Suffrage Petition).

Together with the National Librarian, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision’s Tumu Whakarae and other sector leaders, the Chief Archivist plays a shared role in the realisation of the Te Ara Tahi programme, associated transformational change and workforce planning.

“The Chief Archivist role is pivotal as we look to build stronger partnerships with communities across the country to care for and provide access to the nation’s memory,” says Te Tari Taiwhenua Deputy Chief Executive Hoani Lambert.

“This includes work supporting iwi, hapū and whānau to preserve their taonga on the ground, including on marae.

“Over the next three to five years, the role of the Chief Archivist will be crucial to driving uplift across the regulated sector, shifting the regulatory approach away from reporting to also include communication, education, and training.

“I would like to thank Anahera for her excellent leadership of Archives over the past nine months, overseeing some significant pieces of work while on secondment and look forward to continuing to work closely with her in the permanent role.”

Anahera is an established leader across the information management sector and across iwi Māori. A former President of LIANZA and Te Rōpū Whakahau, she has had leadership roles with IFLA – the International Federation of Library Associations and is a member of the trust board of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua.

Anahera is the country’s first Māori and wāhine Māori to hold this important statutory role in a permanent capacity. She is currently the Acting Chief Archivist, seconded into the role in November 2022. Her substantive position was Kaihautū for Archives NZ.

Anahera will be based in Tāmaki Makaurau and formally begins her permanent role in early July (3 July 2023).

Biography

Anahera Morehu

Anahera Morehu (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu) stepped into the role of Acting Chief Archivist in November 2022, following the resignation of Stephen Clarke. Prior to this, Anahera was Kaihautū Māori at Te Rua Mahara o te Kawanatanga Archives NZ.

Before joining Archives NZ, Anahera was Kaiārahi at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland He Manga Tauhokohoko, Faculty of Business and Economics and was a past president of LIANZA (Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa) and Te Rōpū Whakahau.

Anahera has broad and deep experiences of Te Ao Māori and brings substantial knowledge of the documentary heritage and information management environments, the Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums, Marae and Iwi (GLAMMI) information, and full understanding of Archives NZ’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi aspirations.

When not at work, Anahera likes to spend time on her whenua and spending time with her whānau, but especially her mokopuna. The odd book to read, whether it be physical or virtual, helps her relax. These are key to keeping her grounded and keep her on track in her current career path.

© Scoop Media