This Is Not Waiting For Godot...

Friday, 16 June 2023, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

This is Waiting for Waiting for Godot: A comedy about boredom that’s anything but boring.

Two hapless understudies wait to go on in a production of Samuel Beckett’s iconic ‘Waiting for Godot’, but will their time ever come?

As they occupy their time backstage, the haphazard duo wrestle with questions of art, life, theatre and their precarious existence within it. Turns out, the only people who truly understand Waiting For Godot are the understudies.

Hilarious, witty and absurdist, this comedy promises to be an unforgettable theatre experience not to be missed.

Be warned: Some swearing. Some adult humour. Existential themes.

“Delectable” - The New York Times

"gleefully absurd and self-aware"- Critic's pick - Time out New York

“Laugh out loud. Sharp script. Killer lines.” - Everything Theatre

"A witty, well-crafted and a powerful reminder that the arts do reflect our humanity and our preoccupations – a role that is vital and necessary." - Theatreview

