New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

New Zealand Powerlifting sent a team to the 2023 IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship. The team won 2 gold medals, 1 silver medal, and 1 bronze medal. Currently, New Zealand is positioned as the nation that has won the third most medals. This would be the strongest team New Zealand has sent to an Open World Championship, raising the bar of powerlifting in New Zealand.

Powerlifting is a strength sport consisting of three lifts, Squat, Bench press, and Deadlifts. It involves athletes to attempt maximal weight for a single lift.

Following the invitation only competition IPF Shielfield Championships in March, Evie Corrigan – the 2023 Sheffield Champion, and Karlina Tongotea represented New Zealand, and continued to showcase our homegrown talent, both bringing home gold medals in their respective categories, under 52kgs and under 76kgs at Worlds. Corrigan finishing with a 460kg total consisting of 167.5kg squat, 100kg bench press, and 197.5kg deadlift – all most four times her body weight. Tongotea finished with a 593kg total consisting of breaking the world record squat with a 225.5kg squat, 122.5kg bench press, and 245kg deadlift.

Special mention to Timothy Monigatti for winning a silver medal in the under 74kg class, as well as hitting a world record squat of 283.5kg. Megan Li-Smith in winning a Bronze medal in the under 52kg class.

Acknowledgement to the rest of our team making us proud – Dana Ye-Lee, Veronica Manning, Claire Nunan, Hema Govind, Jewel Tasi, Ali Abbas, Dion Louis, Jamie King, and Thomas Delamore. Powerlifting is an amateur sport, where there isn’t a lot of funding. The investment of time and money is significant.

The sport of powerlifting has grown significantly in New Zealand, and it is expected to further grow. We look forward to watching what our athletes are able to pull at our National Championship in Christchurch in September.

