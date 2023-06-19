Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines Will Help Volunteers To Shine

New Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines to improve volunteering have been released today, to coincide with National Volunteer Week.

Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Tūao Aotearoa Volunteering New Zealand says, “Volunteering doesn’t just happen, it requires a range of skills by dedicated managers. These new guidelines are practical and accessible for anyone who manages volunteers.”

National Volunteer Week is about recognising the amazing contribution of volunteers across the country, together contributing about $4 billion to the economy. The theme of the week is ‘Time to Shine – He wā pīataata,’ a time to recognise and celebrate volunteers. Volunteers have a better experience when organisations have good practices and resources.

The guidelines have seven practice areas based on the life-cycle of a volunteer with an organisation, from recruitment to onboarding, training and support, recognition to exiting.

“The guidelines draw on international best practice but are unique to Aotearoa New Zealand. A year in gestation, they have been co-designed with volunteers and volunteer leaders from across the community and voluntary sector.”

Each practice area lists what volunteers need, what good practice looks like, and actions and ideas to implement. Users can link to a curated set of resources for each area.

“We encourage people to view the guidelines as a whole, or dip into a particular practice area you want to work on. Further resources, such as policies and templates, will follow.”



The Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, launched the Guidelines at a Big Shout-out event for volunteers in South Auckland on Sunday 18 June.

Find out more: https://www.volunteeringnz.org.nz/best-practice-guidelines-new

ENDS

About National Volunteer Week

National Volunteer Week (18-24 June), and The Big Shout-out, is about thanking and recognising volunteers.

Things you can do this National Volunteer Week:

Show your thanks for volunteers in your life. Share a photo or message of thanks on social media, use tags #thebigshoutout #nvw2023

Find easy-to-use templates and graphics: www.nationalvolunteerweek.nz/resources

Shout volunteers a morning/afternoon tea or other celebration. They deserve it!

More about the Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines

The Volunteer Best Practice Guidelines 2023 are:

People focussed, based on a volunteer life cycle

Built around seven practice areas related to the journey of a volunteer

Co-designed by volunteers and volunteer leaders

Accessible, with good practice tools and resources to come.

A tool to support good volunteer experience

About Volunteering New Zealand

Tūao Aotearoa Volunteering New Zealand is the peak body for volunteering and volunteers in New Zealand. Our vision is for volunteering to be valued and celebrated as a vital part of society. Volunteering New Zealand works in a national advisory and sector leadership role.

© Scoop Media