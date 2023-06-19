‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ Set To Bring The Magic To Auckland This September

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has today announced a New Zealand tour date as part of its Spring 2023 run. Having performed in over 90 cities worldwide, the production will make its way to Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at the Aotea Centre on Tuesday 26 September, before moving on to Australia throughout September–October.

NEW ZEALAND PERFORMANCE DATE:

Tuesday 26 September – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at the Aotea Centre, Auckland

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 20 June at 12:00 noon local time from www.tegdainty.com, and fans are encouraged to purchase early.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

Full touring cast for the Australasian dates to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 20 June at 12:00 noon local time from www.tegdainty.com.

© Scoop Media

