Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Following A Successful International Tour, Atamira Is Back On Home Soil For A 3-centre Tour Of Tomo

Monday, 19 June 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Hot on the heels of a successful USA tour of legacy work Te Wheke, Atamira brings TOMO back to the stage with a stunning cast of Māori contemporary dance artists, touring to Tāmaki Makaurau, Whangārei, and Kirikiriroa this August.

Directed by tuakana choreographer Gabrielle Thomas who states: "TOMO started with the whakapapa of light and darkness, therefore birth. But it's also a story about my mother. My mother was very spiritual. If she had been raised Māori, she would have been considered a seer. Instead, she was put through the mental health system. She struggled but was very powerful and taught me much among the chaos".

Set within a world of shifting architecture, TOMO explores the boundary between two realms of endless time. A hauntingly powerful reflection of life and death, TOMO weaves together the tūpuna (ancestors) before them as two wairua (spirits) journey between domains. Their mother holds the power of creation and carries the gateway to the world of light.

This 60-minute dance was the choreographer's first full-length work, created and presented in 2019. Thomas says: "In it, I had the chance to create a space where the work could arrive, rather than trying to force its creation. I found a Māori way of working which was supported by Atamira and embraced by the community".

This 2023 tour of Tāmaki Makaurau, Whangārei, and Kirikiriroa bookends the pandemic. It follows the pivot to a TOMO VR Film experience in Auckland and Vancouver and recently at the NZ Doc Edge Festival XR Exhibition. 
 

‘Dynamic and visually stimulating, there is no denying the talent that TOMO holds, offering the audience a unique Māori contemporary dance experience on a journey between light and darkness'
- Lauren Sanderson, DANZ, 2019

Choreographed by Gabrielle Thomas

Performed by:

Sean MacDonald, Nancy Wijohn, Abbie Rogers, Cory-Toalei Roycroft, Madi Tumataroa & Caleb Heke

Music Composition:

Peter Hobbs

Production Design:

Vanda Karolczak

Recommended ages 12+

Atamira Dance Company is a leading creator and presenter of Māori contemporary dance theatre in Aotearoa-New Zealand, committed to uplifting indigenous world views through dance. Driven by choreographic and design excellence, our work embodies a unique artistic landscape shaped by the cultural identity of our people and their stories.

https://atamiradance.co.nz/

 

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Propellernet: Kiwis Keen To Get Their Kit Off

Haulover Beach Park in Florida has been crowned the best beach for naked sunbathing in the world, followed by beaches in Brazil and Greece, with Aussies & Kiwis searching for nude beaches the most in the world. More>>


NZPF: New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

The New Zealand Powerlifting team has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far, and is currently positioned third in most medals won at the 2023 IPF World Championship in Malta. More>>


Shelly Palmer: Paul McCartney Uses AI To Create 'Last Beatles Record'

Paul McCartney has announced the creation of a new Beatles song using a technique called stem separation to isolate John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, but this has nothing to do with ChatGPT, Generative AI, or any other 'groundbreaking' AI technology. More>>


Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives that are by, with, and for Asian arts communities. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibit Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 