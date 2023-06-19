Applications Now Open For Lumina Lamb Rising Stars Chef Programme

Young chefs from across the Wellington region with an eye on making hospitality their career are being called on for the Lumina Lamb Rising Stars programme in partnership with Visa Wellington On a Plate. Applications open today for the scholarship programme, which is now in its second year.

The prize includes a year-long training and mentorship programme, including masterclasses, a visit to a Lumina Lamb farm and $500 Prezzy Card. Applicants must be employed as a chef, and be aged between 18 - 25 years old.

The 2022 Rising Stars included Benny Forshaw from Charley Noble Eatery and Bar, Jacob Spackman from Kisa, Ben McKenzie from Ortega Fish Shack & Bar, Chinar Raut from Field & Green and Kritika Mahajan from Shepherd.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director, Sarah Meikle says nurturing new talent in hospitality is vital to ensuring a vibrant industry in years to come.

“We recognise a career in hospitality can be challenging, but also incredibly rewarding, which is why chef-first programmes like this are so important.”

“It’s been fantastic to see the first cohort of ‘Rising Stars’ grow over this first year, and we can’t wait to see how they will help shape the future of Wellington’s culinary scene,” she adds.

Lumina Lamb Brand Ambassador MacLean Fraser says we look forward to continuing to work with Wellington on a Plate to identify passionate, up and coming young chefs and support Wellington hospitality.

“Lumina lamb is bred and raised in our backyard so it’s a privilege to be able to work with our future hospitality stars to showcase our farm to plate story and introduce them to our world class lamb.”

Applicants can be nominated by their senior chef or self nominate. Applications close at midnight on Monday 3 July, 2023, with the winners announced on 3 August, 2023.

For more information visit www.visawoap.com/industry/lumina-lamb-rising-stars

