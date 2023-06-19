It Takes A Crew To Save A Life - Coastguard Seeks New Volunteers

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana, the charity saving lives at sea, has launched its 2023 volunteer recruitment campaign and is looking for good sorts keen to join our mission to help Kiwis enjoy their time out on the water safely and with confidence.

From Coastguard Rescue Vessel crew and shore crew to governance positions, Units across Aotearoa need fresh talent to ensure they can continue to do their lifesaving mahi.

CEO Callum Gillespie said it doesn’t matter whether you’re a seasoned boatie who ventures out every weekend or someone with a passion for supporting your community, there is a role for you with Coastguard.

“Being on the water is a huge part of who we are as Kiwis. Our job is to make sure people are safe, by giving great advice as they head out, or helping them when they get in a spot of bother,” he said.

“Volunteering for Coastguard is more than just our on-water capability. We have amazing shore crews from our radio operators to training coordinators whose efforts enable us to bring people home safely. It takes a crew to save a life.”

Last year’s inaugural campaign saw 136 new volunteers join Coastguard in roles both on and off the water.

"As well as playing a pivotal role in saving lives on the water, being a Coastguard volunteer allows people to access first-class training, leadership development, personal growth, and clear advancement opportunities," Callum said.

To learn more about volunteering with Coastguard and to apply to your local Unit, check out our dedicated volunteer website - https://volunteers.coastguard.nz

© Scoop Media

