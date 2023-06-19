The Court Theatre Presents Disney's Frozen JR.

Disney’s Frozen JR.

Music & Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

The Court Theatre production:

Directed by Ben Freeth

Musical Direction by Caelan Thomas

Choreography by Reylene Hilaga

Sponsor: Toyworld

Location: The Court Theatre, Addington, Christchurch

Dates: 3 – 15 July 2023

Disney’s Frozen JR. proves that some people are worth melting for.

Icy winter is no match for the warmth of love between sisters in The Court Theatre’s production of Disney’s Frozen JR. this July.

Based on the hit Broadway musical adapted especially for young performers, Disney’s Frozen JR. is an inspiring musical that follows the adventures of sisters Elsa and Anna and their friends Olaf, Sven and Kristoff. Their bonds of friendship, family and bravery are tested as they fight against dangers and villains to save the kingdom of Arendelle from eternal winter.

The Court Theatre’s production of Disney’s Frozen JR. brings this group of charming and beloved characters to the live stage, with all of your favourite songs, plus an additional five new songs from the Broadway adaptation as a special treat.

Disney’s Frozen JR. was originally scheduled by The Court Theatre for 2022, but Covid made it too unsafe to bring so many young people together safely. The delayed anticipation from young people in the community who were eager to audition for the show was exceptionally high. The Court Theatre auditioned approximately 380 young people aged seven to seventeen over three weekends for the roles. Seventy of the brightest young talents in and around Ōtautahi were finally chosen to form the two alternating casts – Team Snow and Team Ice.

Rehearsals started in March and each cast rehearses twice each week, developing - and challenging - Director Ben Freeth’s scheduling skills. It has been Freeth’s job to bring the beloved story onto the Ōtautahi stage in a way that feels authentic to Aotearoa New Zealand and the young people he is working with. “There are all the Disney moments that you would expect but the kids have ownership of this interpretation” Freeth says. There will also be differences between how Team Snow and Team Ice present the story as he encourages each young actor to interpret the character for themself. “I don’t want two carbon copies of the same show. The actors bring very different things to the roles, and I give them as much freedom as they want to do that” he says.

One thing that may be familiar to anyone who has seen the Broadway version of Frozen is the use of puppets, which helps to capture the cartoon aspect of the much-loved movie. Freeth took inspiration from that production and enlisted the talents of local puppet creators Tusk Puppets to create Olaf and Sven. Actors voice the characters and have been shown how to puppeteer them on stage. “I thought both the audience and the actors would enjoy that more as puppets bring a special kind of magic to the stage. They're nearly impossible not to love!” says Freeth.

Disney’s Frozen JR. is ideal for tamariki 6 – 13-years-old but is sure to be a treat for the whole family. For your chance to enjoy the magic of Disney in the heart of Ōtautahi, get your tickets at courttheatre.org.nz before they melt away.

Disney’s Frozen JR. plays at The Court Theatre 11am and 1:30pm daily from 3 to 15 July 2023. Special performance times apply for Matariki.

The days each cast are performing are noted on The Court Theatre’s show page so that friends and whānau know when their child is performing.

The Court Theatre is dedicated to making theatre accessible for everyone and have scheduled a relaxed performance of Disney's Frozen JR. on Saturday 7 July at 11am.



“A story of true love and acceptance between sisters”

– Theatre Mania

Cast

Team Snow

Role Performer Young Anna Emilie Sweeney Middle Anna Martha Platt Oldest Anna Sonya Li-McHenry Young Elsa Eva Thompson Middle Elsa Holly Sibson Oldest Elsa Amelie Devos King Agnarr Roddy MacPherson Queen Iduna Sepela Avia Pabbie Alisha Hitchens Bulda Tessa Leysin de Wit Bishop Tania Baldwin Kristoff Bradley Mutch Sven Ben Cumberpatch Hans Hamish Fletcher Weselton Josh Wear Olaf Erik Misnyovski Oaken Caiah Veer Ensemble Austin Fraser; Micaiah Veer Briar Jarman; Cassidy Ward Elliott Perriam; Ephelia Paxie Finlay Hill; Indi Sweeney Izzy Madden; Jordon Plotkin Logan Golledge; Noah Fidow Rebekah Boud; Romy Smith Ruby Stace; Scarlett Gardener

Team Ice

Role Performer Young Anna Carla Ladstaetter Middle Anna Molly Chisholm Oldest Anna Lily Burt Young Elsa Kendall Maitland Middle Elsa Tora Maitland Oldest Elsa Miah Taylor King Agnarr Rhys Holyoake Queen Iduna Mak Evans Pabbie Sophie Dawson Bulda Caitlin Wall Bishop Harrison Mugford Kristoff Heinrich Muller Sven Eddie Keenan Hans James Howey Weselton Wills Gumbley Olaf Eden Taylor Oaken Lily-Grace Saunders Ensemble Alice West; Ashlyn Morrison Barnaby Domigan; Brooke Wright Charlie Sara; Emma Williams Franklin Domigan; Holly Ross Isla Hawkyard; Jordan Mayes Lily Saunders; Maya Brown; Ryan Withington; Zahara Cording; Bazil Agnew

Chaperones Jill MacGregor Marcella Herrera Maezee Burgess James Shera

Creatives

Director Ben Freeth Choreographer Reylene Hilaga Musical Director Caelan Thomas Set Designer Richard van den Berg Props Designer Hannah McDougall Costume Designer Deborah Moore Puppetry Construction Rebekah Head (Tusk Puppets) Puppetry Construction Edwin Beats (Tusk Puppets) Lighting Designer and Operator Geoff Nunn Stage Manager Nicole Wilson

Ticket Prices

Adult $27

Child 3 – 17 (2 and under free if they do not require a seat) $21

Group (6+) 10% Discount*

Concessions (see website for details) $21

* Applies to Standard Adult and Child tickets

Show Times

Monday – Saturday 3 - 13 July and 15 July 11:00am and 1:30pm

Friday 14 July (Matariki) 1:00pm; 4:00pm and 6:30pm

Friday 7 July 11:00am is a Relaxed Performance

Bookings: phone 0800 333 100 or visit www.courttheatre.org.nz

