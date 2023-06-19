Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Court Theatre Presents Disney's Frozen JR.

Monday, 19 June 2023, 3:38 pm
Press Release: The Court Theatre

Disney’s Frozen JR.
Music & Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Book by Jennifer Lee
Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee
The Court Theatre production:

Directed by Ben Freeth

Musical Direction by Caelan Thomas

Choreography by Reylene Hilaga
Sponsor: Toyworld
Location: The Court Theatre, Addington, Christchurch
Dates: 3 – 15 July 2023

Disney’s Frozen JR. proves that some people are worth melting for.

Icy winter is no match for the warmth of love between sisters in The Court Theatre’s production of Disney’s Frozen JR. this July.

Based on the hit Broadway musical adapted especially for young performers, Disney’s Frozen JR. is an inspiring musical that follows the adventures of sisters Elsa and Anna and their friends Olaf, Sven and Kristoff. Their bonds of friendship, family and bravery are tested as they fight against dangers and villains to save the kingdom of Arendelle from eternal winter.

The Court Theatre’s production of Disney’s Frozen JR. brings this group of charming and beloved characters to the live stage, with all of your favourite songs, plus an additional five new songs from the Broadway adaptation as a special treat.

Disney’s Frozen JR. was originally scheduled by The Court Theatre for 2022, but Covid made it too unsafe to bring so many young people together safely. The delayed anticipation from young people in the community who were eager to audition for the show was exceptionally high. The Court Theatre auditioned approximately 380 young people aged seven to seventeen over three weekends for the roles. Seventy of the brightest young talents in and around Ōtautahi were finally chosen to form the two alternating casts – Team Snow and Team Ice.

Rehearsals started in March and each cast rehearses twice each week, developing - and challenging - Director Ben Freeth’s scheduling skills. It has been Freeth’s job to bring the beloved story onto the Ōtautahi stage in a way that feels authentic to Aotearoa New Zealand and the young people he is working with. “There are all the Disney moments that you would expect but the kids have ownership of this interpretation” Freeth says. There will also be differences between how Team Snow and Team Ice present the story as he encourages each young actor to interpret the character for themself. “I don’t want two carbon copies of the same show. The actors bring very different things to the roles, and I give them as much freedom as they want to do that” he says.

One thing that may be familiar to anyone who has seen the Broadway version of Frozen is the use of puppets, which helps to capture the cartoon aspect of the much-loved movie. Freeth took inspiration from that production and enlisted the talents of local puppet creators Tusk Puppets to create Olaf and Sven. Actors voice the characters and have been shown how to puppeteer them on stage. “I thought both the audience and the actors would enjoy that more as puppets bring a special kind of magic to the stage. They're nearly impossible not to love!” says Freeth.

Disney’s Frozen JR. is ideal for tamariki 6 – 13-years-old but is sure to be a treat for the whole family. For your chance to enjoy the magic of Disney in the heart of Ōtautahi, get your tickets at courttheatre.org.nz before they melt away.

Disney’s Frozen JR. plays at The Court Theatre 11am and 1:30pm daily from 3 to 15 July 2023. Special performance times apply for Matariki.

The days each cast are performing are noted on The Court Theatre’s show page so that friends and whānau know when their child is performing.

The Court Theatre is dedicated to making theatre accessible for everyone and have scheduled a relaxed performance of Disney's Frozen JR. on Saturday 7 July at 11am.


“A story of true love and acceptance between sisters”
– Theatre Mania

Cast

Team Snow

RolePerformer
Young AnnaEmilie Sweeney 
Middle AnnaMartha Platt 
Oldest AnnaSonya Li-McHenry 
Young ElsaEva Thompson 
Middle ElsaHolly Sibson 
Oldest ElsaAmelie Devos 
King AgnarrRoddy MacPherson 
Queen IdunaSepela Avia 
PabbieAlisha Hitchens 
BuldaTessa Leysin de Wit 
BishopTania Baldwin 
KristoffBradley Mutch 
SvenBen Cumberpatch 
HansHamish Fletcher 
WeseltonJosh Wear 
OlafErik Misnyovski 
OakenCaiah Veer 
Ensemble

Austin Fraser; Micaiah Veer

Briar Jarman; Cassidy Ward

Elliott Perriam; Ephelia Paxie

Finlay Hill; Indi Sweeney

Izzy Madden; Jordon Plotkin

Logan Golledge; Noah Fidow

Rebekah Boud; Romy Smith

Ruby Stace; Scarlett Gardener

 
    

Team Ice

RolePerformer
Young AnnaCarla Ladstaetter
Middle AnnaMolly Chisholm
Oldest AnnaLily Burt
Young ElsaKendall Maitland
Middle ElsaTora Maitland
Oldest ElsaMiah Taylor
King AgnarrRhys Holyoake
Queen IdunaMak Evans
PabbieSophie Dawson
BuldaCaitlin Wall
BishopHarrison Mugford
KristoffHeinrich Muller
SvenEddie Keenan
HansJames Howey
WeseltonWills Gumbley
OlafEden Taylor
OakenLily-Grace Saunders
Ensemble

Alice West; Ashlyn Morrison

Barnaby Domigan; Brooke Wright

Charlie Sara; Emma Williams

Franklin Domigan; Holly Ross

Isla Hawkyard; Jordan Mayes

Lily Saunders; Maya Brown; Ryan Withington; Zahara Cording;

Bazil Agnew

ChaperonesJill MacGregor
Marcella Herrera
Maezee Burgess
James Shera

Creatives

DirectorBen Freeth
ChoreographerReylene Hilaga
Musical DirectorCaelan Thomas
Set DesignerRichard van den Berg
Props DesignerHannah McDougall
Costume DesignerDeborah Moore
Puppetry ConstructionRebekah Head (Tusk Puppets)
Puppetry ConstructionEdwin Beats (Tusk Puppets)
Lighting Designer and OperatorGeoff Nunn
Stage ManagerNicole Wilson

Ticket Prices
Adult $27

Child 3 – 17 (2 and under free if they do not require a seat) $21

Group (6+) 10% Discount*

Concessions (see website for details) $21

* Applies to Standard Adult and Child tickets

Show Times

Monday – Saturday 3 - 13 July and 15 July 11:00am and 1:30pm
Friday 14 July (Matariki) 1:00pm; 4:00pm and 6:30pm

Friday 7 July 11:00am is a Relaxed Performance

Bookings: phone 0800 333 100 or visit www.courttheatre.org.nz

Find more from The Court Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
