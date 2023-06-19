Resonance Ensemble’s Concert At The Piano On Sunday 25 June

On Sunday afternoon, come along and experience a spectacular programme of South American orchestral classics performed by Christchurch’s Resonance Ensemble at The Piano.

Sunday afternoon’s programme is full of colourful Latin rhythms with plenty that will surprise even regular audiences.

This concert features New Zealand saxophone icon Mark Walton, who now lives in Sydney and is coming to Christchurch especially to perform Darius Milhaud’s quirky and exciting Scaramouche for alto saxophone and orchestra with Resonance Ensemble.

Resonance Ensemble’s soloist, Christchurch-born Mark Walton, studied in London and New York before becoming Chair of Woodwind at the Sydney Conservatorium and then Chair of Performance. This is a rare opportunity for Christchurch audiences to experience this charismatic musician in his hometown.

Other works on the programme include Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera’s gritty and provocative dances from his 1941 ballet Estancia about a steamy romance set on an Argentinian ranch, and Mexican composer Arturo Márquez’s vibrantly evocative Danzón No. 2 which, since its première in 1994, has become one of the world’s most popular orchestral pieces. Equally appealing and colourful music by Benjamin Britten and Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian complete this exceptionally enticing programme.

All of these works will come to life with Resonance Ensemble’s usual flair and dynamism in the stunning acoustic of Christchurch’s wonderful concert venue, The Piano, at 3.00pm on Sunday 25 June.

Resonance Ensemble – Danzón

Conductor: Tony Ryan

Soloist: Mark Walton

At The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, Christchurch

Sunday 25 June, 3.00pm

Book at Humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/resonance-ensemble-danzon

More details at: https://www.resonance.net.nz/

© Scoop Media

