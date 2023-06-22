Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Orange Sky Announces Significant Fleet Upgrades To Reduce Environmental Impact In Aotearoa

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Orange Sky

Orange Sky Aotearoa – a not-for-profit providing free mobile laundry and shower services to people experiencing homelessness or hardship – is today announcing an innovative project to upgrade its entire hybrid laundry and shower van fleet across Aotearoa.

As part of Orange Sky’s broader initiative to create smarter and more efficient ways to help more Kiwis in need, the new Vehicle Upgrade Project will enable the organisation to significantly reduce its environmental impact and maximise service reliability across its network.

Within the fleet of hybrid laundry and shower vans, four vans will be upgraded with eight key features – all designed to reduce environmental impact, simplify and reduce cost of maintenance, enhance safety measures, and more importantly, increase the usability of their vehicles to improve the overall experience on shift for friends and volunteers.

Two key features included in the upgrade project will see the removal of the diesel generators replaced with solar-powered equipment and battery banks, and the installation of Orange Sky’s ‘Waru Dryer’ - the world’s first clothes dryer to use fuel-powered air heaters and solar-powered batteries.

The project is set to reduce electrical consumption by up to 90% per shift and is forecast to reduce greenhouse gases by up to 70%.

Orange Sky Co-Founder Nic Marchesi (OAM) has been spearheading the organisation’s Innovations Team and said Orange Sky’s goal is to triple its impact by 2025 and help support the country’s most vulnerable communities, with this project playing a key part in this.

“Innovation is at the heart of what we do. We are passionate about pushing the boundaries and ideating, testing, trialling, and adopting innovative ventures to drive greater impact within the communities we operate in, with these vehicle upgrades doing just that,” Mr Marchesi said.

According to 2018 Census data, more than 41,000 Kiwis are currently experiencing homelessness, which includes those without shelter and people living in temporary accommodation, shared accommodation and uninhabitable housing.

Orange Sky Aotearoa's Senior Fundraising Manager, Katie Hart, said the vehicle upgrade will not only significantly reduce the organisation’s environmental impact, but it’ll make a huge difference to the hundreds of friends Orange Sky supports on a weekly basis.

“It’s no surprise that times are tough for many right now, and a growing number of Kiwis are struggling to make ends meet. Friends who use Orange Sky’s services rely on us to show up for every shift, every week, so it’s vital our vans are reliable, easier to use, and better for the environment.”

Since launching in 2018, Orange Sky has completed more than 15,625 loads of washing, provided 8,748 warm showers and participated in more than 24,563 hours of genuine, non-judgemental conversation with the community.

Today, Orange Sky operates five vans across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, and is staffed by more than 250 volunteers who lend an ear and offer genuine conversation in a safe, positive and supportive environment to friends in need.

Kiwis wanting to support Orange Sky’s Vehicle Upgrade Project are encouraged to head to orangesky.org.nz to donate. Every little bit helps.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Orange Sky on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Propellernet: Kiwis Keen To Get Their Kit Off

Haulover Beach Park in Florida has been crowned the best beach for naked sunbathing in the world, followed by beaches in Brazil and Greece, with Aussies & Kiwis searching for nude beaches the most in the world. More>>


Tourism New Zealand: Kiwi's Chance To Shine As 1.2B Fans Eye Up Aotearoa

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is a significant opportunity to promote New Zealand to a major international audience, with 1.5 billion people expected to watch the matches. More>>


NZPF: New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

The New Zealand Powerlifting team has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far, and is currently positioned third in most medals won at the 2023 IPF World Championship in Malta. More>>


Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives that are by, with, and for Asian arts communities. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibit Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 