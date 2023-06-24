Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pukekohe High School And Somerville Intermediate Win Big At Eye On Nature Wearable Arts

Saturday, 24 June 2023, 6:36 pm
Press Release: The Beautification Trust

Pukekohe High School and Somerville Intermediate have scored the top prizes at the annual Eye on Nature Wearable Arts competition.

Auckland school students wowed the sold-out crowd at the Due Drop Events Centre on Thursday night with a breath-taking show of eco-friendly wearable art. The youngsters were challenged to design their garments around the theme; ‘Waste’.

Sisters Kyra and Raquel Sheldon from Pukekohe High School won first place in the Secondary category with their entry, ‘Patched Angel’, captivating the judges with amazing craftsmanship and an undeniable ‘WOW’ factor.

Featuring patchwork made from GIB tape, white plastic from CD cases on the vest, shiny black weed mat for the wings and skirt, and leg warmers crafted from sleeves of an old jacket, the outfit also incorporates a recycled pleather coat from an op shop. Designed by Raquel and modelled by Kyra, the sisters made every stitch using leftover yarn from another dress to showcase the garment's sustainable and innovative design.

Sommerville Intermediate student, Cybele Stone, took first place in the Primary & Intermediate category with her entry, ‘Upcycled Bride’. Cybele incorporated upcycled clothing fabric and bread bags to symbolize the transformation and new beginnings associated with a bride. She said the design highlights the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling materials to create a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly future.

The judges were impressed with the beautiful silhouette achieved through an innovative use of materials, as well as Cybele’s craftsmanship and creative expression of the ‘Waste’ theme.

Hosted by the Beautification Trust, the annual competition invites primary and secondary school students from across Auckland to design and construct eco-friendly wearable art, vying for a prize pool of $3,500 for their schools.

This year's theme challenged students to creatively address the urgent issue of waste and its impact on the environment. Through their artistic creations, the students conveyed powerful statements about over-consumption, fast fashion and pollution.

"The fashion industry has a significant impact on the environment, and Eye on Nature Wearable Arts provides a creative platform for our young people to reimagine sustainable fashion,” said Sterling Ruwhiu, Community Programmes Manager of the Beautification Trust.

According to the UN Environment Programme, the equivalent of one rubbish truck of textiles is burned or landfilled every second. If nothing changes, by 2050 the fashion industry will use up a quarter of the world’s carbon budget. [1]

“By transforming waste materials into stunning wearable art, these tamariki and rangatahi are inspiring us all think differently about fashion consumption and get innovative with waste,” said Ruwhiu.

Primary & Intermediate winners:

· 1st place, $1,000 prize: ‘Upcycled Bride’ designed and modelled by Cybele Stone, Sommerville Intermediate

· 2nd place, $500 prize: ‘Trashing Waves’ designed and modelled by Keshia Lubbe, Sommerville Intermediate

· 3rd place, $250 prize: ‘Denim Reborn’ designed and modelled by Zoe Mckenzie, Sommerville Intermediate

· Merit, $100 prize: ‘Aroha ki a Papatūānuku’ modelled by Sienna Kelburn-Griggs, designed by Alexandra Stuart-Burton & Sienna Kelburn-Griggs, Glenbrook School

Secondary winners:

· 1st place, $1,000 prize: ‘Patched Angel’ modelled by Kyra Sheldon, designed by Raquel Sheldon, Pukekohe High School

· 2nd place, $500 prize: ‘Integrated’ modelled by Amelia Bellamy, designed by Harnain Dhaliwal & Amelia Bellamy, Howick College

· 3rd place, $250 prize: ‘Foiled Again’ modelled by Maia Reid, designed by Amelia Feldon, Ciara Yin and Maia Reid, Howick College

· Merit, $100 prize: ‘City Street’ modelled by Lily Ma, designed by Erin, Lily, Mia, Luca, Mineke, Charli, Ziane, Amelia & Alicia, Rangitoto College

[1] https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/story/putting-brakes-fast-fashion

