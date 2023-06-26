Are You Ready To ‘Wellington’? US Football Fans Invited To Win Trip Of A Lifetime To NZ

Three football fans from the United States will score the trip of a lifetime to Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington to get in on the action of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ - and train in the art of being real Wellingtonians with the help of capital comedian and personality Karen O’Leary.

Karen O’Leary at The Beehive

WellingtonNZ has launched a competition inviting fans in the US to form a squad with two of their friends to create and video their football match chant. The best chant will score the trio a trip to Wellington, including flights, five nights’ accommodation and tickets to watch the USA take on the Netherlands on July 27.

Wellington Paranormal and What We Do in The Shadows star O’Leary - a lifelong football enthusiast who shot to fame working alongside Taika Waititi and Flight of the Conchords - will host the winners, “training them to be real Wellingtonians”. She has filmed her own “recruitment” video for US fans to show them what they might be in for while they’re in town.

“I’ll be the best Wellington tour guide ever,” she says.

“I don’t know whether they’ll have heard of us, but by the time they leave, I’ll make sure they’re locals. I’ll teach them all the intricacies - how to do their hair to withstand a Southerly, how not to use an umbrella, which tunnel to toot in and how not to get a soaking from the bucket fountain - you know, all the usual things!”

“Joking aside, though, there’s so much to see and do here, and I can’t wait to show off the brilliance of Wellington, not to mention the heaven that football fans will be in, with the whole city coming alive for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. We’re cementing our reputation as the events capital and the best place to hold amazing, international-level women’s sports tournaments.

“Us Kiwis are known for being pretty enthusiastic about the things we love, and I know the vibe in Wellington will be incredible. We’re stoked to be showcasing the incredible sportswomen who’ll be coming to play, as well as the many other inspiring women who are the backbone of our city”.

The winners will also get a good dose of Kiwi humour while they’re in Wellington, taking part in their own video shoots with O’Leary during their visit.

