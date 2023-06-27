Second Time Winner At Vegan Sausage Awards

The fifth annual Vegan Sausage Awards, took place on 26th June, and a new category of plant-based meat alternatives were added to the usual sausage categories. It is a delight to be able to increase the Sausage Award categories and showcase the many delicious plant-based pastrami and other deli meats made here in Aotearoa.

The Supreme Winner once again was Plan*t, but this time with their incredible Spicy Chorizo. The judges agreed it had a “good casing, the outside was crispy, whilst the inside was soft and juicy. Good fat content.”

Sausage and deli meat alternative makers from all over New Zealand entered this year’s awards, and the judges had a monumental task of choosing the best bangers and delicious deli plant meats. Jasbir “Jazz” Kaur, multi-award-winning executive chef & trainer, creator of the new series “Ignite the Chef in You” and President of the NZ Chef Association Auckland, worked with Plabita Florence, owner and chef of Forest, one of only two vegetarian restaurants in the country to receive a hat at the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2022. She was also named Evolving Woman in Food for 2023. The final chef judge was Fred Wong, who has worked all over the world, from 3 star Michelin restaurants right down to street food vending. They were joined by celebrity judge, vegan comedian Tom Sainsbury, who has learned a great deal about what to look for in a sausage from his previous judging duties.

“I may not be the best at describing umami and sausage casings but I’m very excited to be giving my opinion,” said Tom Sainsbury, before the judging.

“Vegan sausages are here to stay, they are healthier for you, better for the environment and are a more compassionate way of eating, whilst still enjoying your favourite foods.” Vegan Society Spokesperson Claire Insley said, “With over 8 billion people and rising, the move towards a plant-based economy is ever more pressing. Plant-based sausages are a fun and easy way to look after our planet and our health.”

The trend for plant-based foods is continuing and likely to do so for the foreseeable future, as noted in this recent report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/blogs/plant-based-food

The category winners were:

BREAKFAST SAUSAGE

WINNER Plan*t- Sage and Onion

The judges said; The texture is springy and moist. A good herby flavour. Good size and glistening appearance.

RUNNER UP Plan*t- Spicy Chorizo

The judges said; Delicous with good flavour and texture.Taste is a little too strong for a breakfast sausage

BANGER

WINNER Vegetarian Butcher- Spicy Italian

The judges said; Flavour good and balanced with a great peppery kick. Good mouth feel and texture.

RUNNER UP Plan*t- Spicy Chorizo

The judges said; Feels like a chorizo because of the texture. Good flavour with a strong after-taste.

HOTDOG

WINNER Plan*t- Spicy Chorizo

The judges said; Good salty flavour and chewy texture. A lovely glossy appearance.

RUNNER UP Vegie Delights- Hot Dog

The judges said; Good balanced flavour. A neutral flavour – which is great for a hotdog to take on the sauces.

SAUSAGE ROLL

WINNER Goodtime Pies Vegan Sausage Roll

The judges said; Pastry and sausage have great texture. They are cohesive and well balanced.

RUNNER UP Baker’s Son ‘Dad’s Pie’ - Vegan Sausage Roll

The judges said; Good pastry and flavour.

SPECIALITY SAUSAGE

WINNER Vegetarian Butcher- Spicy Italian

The judges said; Great chewy texture. True to its name. Good spice levels and strong flavour.

RUNNER UP Omahu Rd Deli- Kawakawa

The judges said; Packs a punch for taste. Points for using NZ ingredient and points for newness.

CHORIZO

WINNER Plan*t- Spicy Chorizo

The judges said; Real meaty and well balanced. Satisfying and flavoursome. Closest to chorizo texture.

RUNNER UP Vegetarian Butcher- Chorizo

The judges said; Good pleasant flavour.

DELI MEAT - PASTRAMI

WINNER Omahu Rd - NY Style Pastrami

The judges said; Beautiful colour. Great coating and nice texture.

RUNNER UP Vegetarian Butcher- Pastrami

The judges said; Nice peppery taste and unique flavour.



DELI MEAT - OTHERS

WINNER Witty Tui- Italian Style

The judges said; Great flavour and texture. Well-balanced with good length of flavour.

RUNNER UP Plan*t- Chick*n

The judges said; Taste and texture are good. Innovative. Great meat substitute.

The Vegan Society Awards work to reflect the variety and choice available in the plant-based world, here in Aotearoa.

