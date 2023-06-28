Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Success Of Tapuwaekura Pilot Sees Sport NZ Invest $4.5 Million To Help Kura Across Aotearoa

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 9:37 am
Press Release: Sport New Zealand

Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa is investing $4.5 million to expand the pilot initiative Tapuwaekura throughout Aotearoa. Along with the expansion, Tapuwaekura will be renamed Mātaiao, which means to observe and learn from the environment.

Mātaiao is the culturally distinctive pathway within Healthy Active Learning, a joint Government initiative between Sport NZ, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and the Ministry of Education.

Mātaiao aims to improve the wellbeing of tamariki and rangatahi through healthy eating and drinking and quality physical activity. It is specifically focussed on supporting kura kaupapa Māori, wharekura, kura ā-iwi and full immersion units within some English medium schools. At its core Mātaiao nurtures a thriving taiao (environment) through reconnecting ākonga (learners) with the languages and environmental knowledge of atua Māori.

The initiative was launched as a pilot three years ago, in partnership with Ngā Pākura Ltd, who assisted in delivering it to 34 kura and 192 kaiako in seven regions across the country. Results from an evaluation study* found that ākonga showed improvements in engagement and learning, behaviour and physical wellbeing.

The success of the pilot means up to 50 kura will benefit from the new investment.

Sport NZ Group Manager, Kahui Rautaki Māori, Tanya Wilson welcomes the expansion of Mātaiao and is excited by the opportunities it will provide tamariki in Aotearoa.

“Mātaiao assists kura to adopt and integrate the principles of Atua Matua – a Māori Health Framework - in strategy, planning and teaching practices for cultural, educational and physical benefits.

“Kaiako (teachers) are supported to implement a Te Ao Māori approach through whakapapa and mātauranga Māori, while Mātaiao, which means to observe and learn through the environment, helps connect tamariki to the environment for better health and wellbeing outcomes.

“Mātaiao has helped strengthen our working partnerships with other national and regional Māori education and recreation bodies. The expansion of the initiative will enable Sport NZ to establish new relationships.”

The evaluation study found that both kaiako (teachers) and ākonga are:

  • More active and are improving their physical wellbeing
  • Increasing their knowledge and making stronger cultural connections with their local environment in ways that resonate for them
  • Engaging their whānau in the Mātaiao experience

Kaiako have observed that ākonga have:

  • Improved engagement in learning
  • Improved attendance
  • Improved behaviour, that is, fewer behaviour related issues.

Dr Wayne Ngata, Director of Ngā Pākura Ltd, who has worked closely with kura during the pilot phase, says Mātaiao helps kaiako to observe, engage with, and learn from different environmental phenomena and integrate these into their curriculum.

“We have seen shifts in the knowledge, practice and physical activity of kaiako and ākonga during the pilot stage and welcome the further support from Sport NZ to scale the Mātaiao approach for more kura over the next few years.”

While Ngā Pākura Ltd will continue to provide national leadership and oversee national implementation of Mātaiao, the initiative will be delivered to Tāmaki Makaurau kura by Toi Tangata, a Māori agency which develops, delivers and champions kaupapa Māori based approaches to physical activity and nutrition.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sport NZ to deliver the Mātaiao kaupapa,” says Toi Tangata Kaiwhakahaere Matua (CEO), Darrio Penetito-Hemara.

“The Mātaiao kaupapa exemplifies our dedication to Māori-led solutions and our collaboration with Sport NZ will ensure the approach is authentically grounded in te ao Māori. We are excited to continue moving towards a future where hauora through te ao Māori is not only prioritised but deeply embedded in the fabric of our society.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sport New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Special Olympics NZ: Kiwi Team Conquers World Summer Games

Two centuries after Napoleon marched under the famous Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, the New Zealand Special Olympics team danced their way down the same boulevard to celebrate conquering the World Summer Games. More

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 