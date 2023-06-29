Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
OOh!media Does Deal With Kiwi Startup Big Street Bikers To Lead The Advertising Sector In Emissions Reduction

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: oOh Media

New Zealand’s leading outdoor media company oOh!media has signed a major partnership agreement to install and operate Locky Docks, a free public amenity in key centres nationwide, with Big Street Bikers.

Locky Docks are world leading micro mobility infrastructure created by Big Street Bikers, which provide secure parking, charging, digital wayfinding and media for bikes and ebikes.

Through this new partnership with oOh!media, Locky Docks will be installed and operated in convenient locations in public and retail spaces in centres nationwide from Q4 this year.

This deal continues our commitment to positive climate action says oOh! NZ GM Nick Vile.

"We are already the leading media company in providing ad-funded public infrastructure for the greater good and this extends our network beautifully. The Locky Dock Network will utilise our state of the art double-sided digital screens, content management system and extends oOh’s network to more destinations in high audience, high visibility locations like the rest of oOh!’s network.”

The partnership enables a unique business model that actively reduces emissions while providing a public amenity that requires no investment from ratepayers or commercial property owners. Using a Locky Dock is free of charge.

Cleve Cameron, co-founder Big Street Bikers says, “this partnership is a game changer for the Locky Dock network enabling more sites in more regions, and a better proposition for advertisers and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with oOh! to deliver this smart city infrastructure. This, alongside our partnership with Mercury to roll out 100 more Locky Docks across Aotearoa, demonstrates a commitment to climate innovation that more consumers are demanding from businesses and organisations. Some of New Zealand’s biggest brands including the Warehouse Group and Les Mills have installed Locky Docks outside their stores and this is the change we love to see.”

With the big switch from cars to bikes happening in cities internationally, the Locky Dock Network supports councils and government investment in cycleways and mode-shift in order to reduce congestion, reduce emissions and improve wellbeing through better transport options.

The partnership provides a unique digital Out of Home platform including third party advertising, bike path maps developed with Waka Kotahi, and editorial content. The Locky Dock Network is the first media network in the country to have a commitment to only displaying 100% fossil fuel-free advertising content, and this will continue under the new partnership.

“Locky Docks are world leading tech that provides useful data for councils on reducing vehicle kilometres travelled — which means people are saving money, saving time and reducing emissions. It’s not just talk , it’s actual data and climate action,” says Cameron.

oOh!media will manage all of the location advertising bookings through their regular booking systems

ABOUT

Big Street Bikers (BSB) is an Aotearoa owned, climate positive, social enterprise who have created and operate the Locky Dock network around New Zealand. With foundation partners Mercury and Waka Kotahi, BSB operate the Locky Dock network of secure parking, charging and wayfinding stations as a free public amenity.

oOh!media is a leading out-of-home media company that creates deep engagement between people and brands through its network of premium assets across Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes classic and digital roadside billboards, street furniture, retail and airport advertising, large format and transit advertising, and experiential and content marketing. oOh!media's mission is to help brands connect with audiences anytime, anywhere

