Christchurch Powerball Player Wins $33.5 Million
It will be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Christchurch after winning $33.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch.
The prize is made up of $33 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a month after a $10.5 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Auckland. The couple are looking forward to helping others with their win.
One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2023:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|01
|18 January
|$23.5 million
|Countdown Quay Street
|Auckland
|02
|21 January
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|03
|4 February
|$8.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|04
|22 February
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|05
|18 March
|$15.5 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|06
|29 March
|$7 million
|MyLotto
|Porirua
|07
|26 April
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Invercargill
|08
|13 May
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|09
|28 June
|$33.5 million
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch