Christchurch Powerball Player Wins $33.5 Million

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Christchurch after winning $33.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch.

The prize is made up of $33 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a month after a $10.5 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Auckland. The couple are looking forward to helping others with their win.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch

