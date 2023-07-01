Post Malone Brings 'If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour To New Zealand

GRAMMY® Award-nominated 8x diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone announced his extension of the ‘If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour into Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Following his highly successful trek across the US and Canada last year and Europe this year for his long awaited ‘Twelve Carat Tour’, the ‘If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour kicks off this July with 26 stops across North America. The 2023 run will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show.

Post Malone will play The Outerfields at Western Springs in Auckland on Tuesday, November 21.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 13, from 12pm.

One NZ customers can secure tickets during a pre-sale commencing Thursday, July 6 at 12pm, concluding on Monday, July 10 at 12pm. Head to one.nz/music

Live Nation pre-sale runs from Tuesday, July 11 at 12pm until Thursday, July 13 at 11am.

POST MALONE

IF Y’ALL WEREN’T HERE I’D BE CRYING WORLD TOUR – NEW ZEALAND 2023

THE OUTERFIELDS AT WESTERN SPRINGS

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 21

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive VIP gift items and more. For more information from livenation.co.nz

Earlier this year, Post unveiled his anxiously awaited fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023, Austin, on July 28th, 2023. Save/Order now HERE.

About Post Malone

A 8x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA history” with the 17x-platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-platinum lead single “Circles” seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood’s Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & Bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage” (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (5x-platinum), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), “White Iverson” (5x-platinum), “Better Now” (4x-platinum), and more. Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn’t stop.

