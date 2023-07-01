Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ ultra marathon legend Sam Harvey poised for another record-breaking feat in Krayzie Midwinter Backyard Ultra

Saturday, 1 July 2023, 6:44 am
Press Release: Gumboot Friday

Sam Harvey is set to push the boundaries of endurance once again as he prepares to participate in the highly anticipated Krayzie Midwinter Backyard Ultra event tomorrow to raise money for youth mental health charity I Am Hope.

Fresh off his awe-inspiring achievement of matching the world record for nonstop running just last week, he ran for 101 hours covering 677 kilometers in the Australian Masters Backyard Ultra at Dead Cow Gully in Queensland, making him New Zealand’s backyard ultra record holder.

Harvey raised $20,000 for I Am Hope as a result, and his relentless spirit and unwavering determination continue to captivate people around the world.

“I just want to do something to help, and to show people what they are capable of, even when in pain. I want to be a light in the darkness. I dug myself out of the darkness when I was younger, and I see it as my responsibility to reach back down there and lend a hand to anyone who I may be able to pull out of the darkness with me. I want to be a light where others might only see dark,” he says.

The Krayzie Midwinter Backyard Ultra, a last-man-standing race known for its gruelling ruleset and demanding course, takes place in Christchurch on the first of July.

With its unforgiving test of mental and physical stamina, the event offers the ideal platform for Harvey to push his limits and inspire others with his remarkable achievements.

"We consider ourselves privileged to come across other people insane enough to believe they can make a difference in the world. Not just a New Zealand backyard ultra record holder, he is also a world record holder for nonstop running. To go straight into another ultra, fresh off setting a record just last week is nothing short of crazy. Alongside his epic feats, he's raised thousands of dollars to help our youth in New Zealand. The guy is a legend,” says I Am Hope founder Mike King.

Harvey's recent feat has garnered international attention and countless supporter, but he has even bigger plans for another brutal challenge later this year at the Big Dog's Backyard Ultra in Tennessee, America.

Through his participation in these events Harvey seeks to encourage individuals to embrace the power of resilience, determination, and self-belief.

