Award-winning Emerging Playwright’s New Work To Take Centre Stage At Te Auaha This August

Saturday, 1 July 2023, 8:27 pm
Press Release: Squash Co Arts Collective

WELLINGTON, NZ - A captivating new play is set to take centre stage this August ready to delight Pōneke audiences. ‘Long Ride Home’, a banter-filled sibling drama written by up-and-coming playwright Jack McGee (2023 winner of Playmarket’s Playwrights b425 Award). McGee’s latest production promises to take audiences on a journey of complex emotion, questioning just what it means to be family.

Set in Pōneke, ‘Long Ride Home’ explores the relationship between two estranged siblings, Cate and David. Actors Dylan Hutton and Anna Barker push both their emotional and physical limits as they perform the siblings' complex familial dynamic, all while mounted on their trusty bikes. Their performances, coupled with McGee’s insightful writing, promise to deliver an emotionally charged experience you won’t want to miss.

With a talent for weaving complex emotions with humorous banter, McGee’s work has earned him recognition in the Pōneke theatre scene. Achieving his third nomination and first win for Playmarket’s Playwright’s b4 25, Long Ride Home is set to deliver his most emotionally intimate story yet.

“It’s been really satisfying to see Dylan and Anna bring this low-key drama to life" says McGee, “The two play off each other effortlessly, while having to work stupidly hard to keep pedalling the whole time. My legs and I get more and more grateful every rehearsal that we’re not the ones performing it.”

Following the success that was ‘One Night Band’ at BATS Theatre earlier this year and their ongoing satirical podcast ‘Night of The Silvermoon’, Squash Co Arts Collective are excited to be producing something a bit more different this time around that is a must see for Pōneke audiences this winter. Grab your bike and book your tickets now.

‘Long Ride Home’ runs at Te Auaha’s Tapere Iti Theatre (1 Dixon Street) and will run from the 2nd - 5th August 2023. Head to www.teauahaevents.com/home/long-ride-home and secure your tickets for ‘Long Ride Home’.

