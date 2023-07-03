Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Taupō Museum Exhibition Explores Matariki And Its Relevance To Our District

Monday, 3 July 2023, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Taupo Museum

Heralding the start of the Māori New Year, Matariki is a special time of celebration.

Taupō Museum’s Ngā Mata o Te Marama exhibition shows the phases of the moon that are special to the Taupō District and for Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

The information (mātauranga) being shared in the exhibition has been generously passed down by the late Te Kanawa Pitiroi, a kaumatua of Ngāti Tūwharetoa and former kaumātua of Taupō Museum.

Museum displays officer Piata Winitana-Murray says Taupō Museum is privileged to share the mātauranga in this exhibition.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of Te Ara Mātauranga ō Tūwharetoa for this opportunity,” she says.

“This exhibition reflects on traditional indigenous knowledge, and the journey to reclaim this while understanding its relevance to our unique local landscape.”

The exhibition will also include Matariki themed artwork made by local school children, and free matariki activities are being offered by the museum over the school holidays. For more information visit www.taupo.govt.nz/museum.

Ngā Mata o Te Marama exhibtion is open now and will run to Sunday 13 August in the Main Gallery and Niven Room at Taupō Museum. Entry is free for locals and tamariki, otherwise $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and students.

