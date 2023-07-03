Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Kiwi Family Affair At Lochearnhead Shears

Monday, 3 July 2023, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

A small loch-side village became not only a test-match venue but also a Wairarapa of the north as the Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team and supporters invaded the Lochearnhead Shears in Scotland on Saturday.

While it didn’t bring the most desired result of a test-match win for team members and Masterton brothers-in-law Paerata Abraham and David Gordon – competing as internationals together for the first time and beaten by World championships third-placegetters and Scots pair Calum Shaw and Hamish Mitchell – the Shears did bring a win for another of the family.

Leading the support group was Shearing Sports New Zealand No 1-ranked Senior shearer Adam Gordon, who won the Lochearnhead Shears’ Scottish Blackface Senior championship final, emulating David Gordon’s win in the event in 2019.

There was further Wairarapa success, with Marika Braddick,of Eketahuna, a sister of World Championships New Zealand team member Ngaio Hanson, finishing fourth in the Open woolhandling final, which was won by new World champion and Lochearnhead local Rosie Keenan.

Also in the frame was Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan, who was runner-up in the Shears’ Open final, won by Shaw.

New Zealand team manager Ronny King, of Pahiatua, was impressed by the tour-start for Abraham, who shore two transtasman test matches for New Zealand in 2019 and 2020, and Gordon, who was representing New Zealand for the first time.

They were beaten by just two points, the difference being mainly the superior quality of Shaw, who six days earlier was third behind Welsh shearers Gwion Evans and Richard Jones in the World championships final at the Royal Highland Show.

The one-off Joe Te Kapa Memorial match against Scotland was the first of five tests for the pair, as the formerly annual New Zealand team UK tours resume following three years of cancellations because of the global pandemic.

New Zealand last won a test at Lochearnhead in 2016, the first such victory for a Kiwi pair since 2003.

The trophy was presented by Te Kapa’s daughter, Emily, who was fourth in the Senior final and who shears mainly in New Zealand.

The tour continues with a test against England at the Great Yorkshire Show on July 12 and finishes with three tests against Wales, the first at Cothi on July 22 against the Welsh 2023 New Zealand tour development team of Gethin Lewis and Dylan Jones.

The other tests, at the Royal Welsh Show on July 26, and the Corwen Shears on July 29 will be against a new Welsh team decided during the Royal Welsh Show.

On the last tour in 2019 Rowland Smith and David Buick won a four-test series 3-1, New Zealand’s first shearing series win in Wales for eight years.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 