The UK’s Best Loved Comedian Brings His Brand New Live Show To New Zealand

Monday, 3 July 2023, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

After a hugely successful 2021 tour, UK comedy sensation Bill Bailey returns to our shores with his brand new show Thoughtifier, heading to 14 centres across the nation this November and December.

One of the first acts to hit our shores after Covid restrictions were lifted with his show En Route to Normal in 2021, Bill Bailey is a legendary comedian, musician and actor best known for his film and television work such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, In the Long Run created by Idris Elba and the award winning Black Books. Bill was also host of the first season of NZ hit comedy panel show Patriot Brains.

As well as a successful comedy career that has seen him tour across Australia, Europe, Asia and New Zealand, Bill has recently lent his voice to the animated film adaption of children’s book Dragonkeeper set to be released later this year, released his book Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness in 2021 and was winner of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.
 

“Bloody excellent... The material is solid gold”
The NZ Herald

With his trademark musical stylings and characteristic wit, Bill returns with a new show...

Thoughtifier

noun
1. an intriguing device that can amplify the thoughts of a curious mind using music, channelled through a human instrument, known as Bill Bailey
2. (colloquial) a person resembling Bill Bailey

At a point in our evolution when it seems as if we’re sleepwalking into a world where humans might be redundant, and much of what we do, can be done better and more efficiently by machines, what better time to celebrate our own flawed humanity.

And what better guide to lead is than Bill... to take us on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought, and how it might help us survive in this brave new world.
A magical, musical mystery tour of the human mind,
Along with some other pressing matters about whales, biophilia, and unrequited love and other thoughts
Amplified With Music,
Welcome to Thoughtifier!

Following on from his many successful tours, including En Route to Normal, Earl of Whimsy, Larks in Transit and Limboland, don’t miss this unstoppable comedy and musical sensation when he makes his return to New Zealand.
 

“A sublime celebration of silliness”
Evening Standard

