Supporting Aotearoa’s Future Filmmakers

Monday, 3 July 2023, 4:16 pm
Press Release: SAE Creative Media Institute

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE), a leading creative media education provider, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Vision Feast Film Festival this year. As part of this collaboration, SAE sponsored the Best NZ Secondary School Director Award and Best NZ Secondary School Writer Award. The Vision Feast Award Ceremony took place last Friday at the esteemed Academy Cinemas, where the winners were unveiled.

The Vision Feast Film Festival serves as an important platform for the showcasing and celebration of exceptional cinematic works created by aspiring filmmakers, including secondary school students.

As a tertiary institution specialising in creative media education, SAE aims to nurture emerging talent in the industry. Through this collaboration with the Vision Feast Film Festival, SAE reaffirms its commitment to supporting young, aspiring filmmakers, writers, and directors in New Zealand.

SAE extends their heartfelt congratulations to Erica Veronica O'Neill, who secured the title of Best NZ Secondary School Writer, and Troy Telfer, the recipient of the Best NZ Secondary School Director Award at the Vision Feast Award Ceremony. As winners, the recipients receive a $3000 scholarship towards their study in a Screen Production programme at SAE Auckland.

Erica and Troy have been cordially invited to visit the SAE Auckland campus to engage in discussions about their next steps in the field of media production, including the exciting prospect of attending SAE under the Vision Feast/SAE scholarship.

"SAE is proud to align with the Vision Feast Film Festival and contribute to the recognition and development of young filmmakers and writers," said Amber-Leigh “Stevie” Stevens, Student Recruitment and Enrolment Advisor at SAE. "We congratulate Erica Veronica O'Neill and Troy Telfer for their outstanding achievements and eagerly anticipate welcoming them to our campus. We are excited to discuss their creative aspirations and support them in their educational journey through the Vision Feast/SAE scholarship."

SAE offers a comprehensive range of programmes and courses that equip students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in various creative media fields, including a Diploma and Bachelor in Screen Production. Intakes for 2024 are now open so check out their website for more information, auckland.sae.edu.

