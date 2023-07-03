Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. Hosts Sixth Māori Language Revitalisation Symposium, Te Reo Ki Tua!

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. is thrilled to once again invite the nation to the sixth “Te Reo ki Tua! National Māori Language Revitalisation Symposium”, being held on Thursday the 10th and Friday the 11th of August at Clubs Hastings, Albert Street, Hastings. This initiative showcases some of the nation’s most prolific language exponents who have worked tirelessly over decades to successfully revive the indigenous language of Aotearoa which was all but nearly decimated in many regions during the early 1900s. This symposium enlists an array of well-known personalities, both native speakers and second language learners, having made successful careers within the field.

The goal from this symposium is to raise awareness around the current state of our language, and to inspire language champions who will in turn inspire others to learn, use and save the language. The array of speakers covers all facets of the world of language revitalisation, from macro & micro language planning to kapa haka, to marae, to media, to the arts, to teaching pedagogies, to bilingualism within communities, to raising children in a full immersion environment, to language activism and to literature. This symposium is for anyone who is interested in hearing innovative ways of learning te reo, mastering te reo, promoting te reo, revitalising te reo and maintaining the zest required to raise native reo Māori speaking children. The symposium aims to inspire language movers and shakers from across the nation. The symposium will provide a simultaneous interpretation service to ensure that the message is received by all attendees.

The theme of this year’s symposium is: “Te waewae tūtuki!”, meaning the demonstration of resilience especially given the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year. The theme is derived from the famous saying of Te Otāne: “Kaua hei hoki i te waewae tūtuki, āpā anō hei te upoko pakaru”. This symposium showcases some of the nation’s leading experts in the field. This symposium aims to inspire language champions by hearing first-hand the trials and tribulations faced by those in the field of language revitalisation, showcasing their innovative methods aimed at the successful retention of the language.

It is hoped that this symposium will inspire others to continue the battle to save our language, and ultimately deploy an army of language champions.

The Symposium enlists the following inspirational language champions:

RĀ TUATAHI – 10 o Akuhata

8:45am Mihi whakatau - Bayden Barber (Toihau o Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi

Inc.)

9:00am Te Puhi Ariki Ngā-wai-hono-i-te-pō Paki – Te kupu whakatuwhera

i te hui

9:30am Te Matahiapo Hynes - Te Tiriti o Waitangi

10:00am Waimirirangi Ormsby – Te Taiao

10:30am Kīngi Rākete – Te Reo o Te Rangatahi

11:00am Te Ataakura Pēwhairangi – Te Kereme Ohotata a Ngā Kura

Kaupapa Māori

11:30am Kai o te rānui

12:00pm Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi – Te Maramataka Māori

12:30pm Dame Hinewehi Mohi/Makayla Mainini-Purcel/Tākuta Tā Tīmoti

Kāretu - APRA Waiata Anthems

1:00pm Tīpene Kapa-Kīngi/ Eru Kapa Kīngi – Mātātoa

1:30pm Moerangi Tetapuhi – Taku Raukura

2:00pm Te Miringa Parkes

2:30pm He kupu nā Whakaata Māori

3:00pm Tākuta Tā Tīmoti Kāretu – Te whakakōpani i ngā kōrero o te rā

RĀ TUARUA – 11 o Akuhata

9:00am Erena Tomoana & Ihaia Rollo - Te Maramataka

9:30am He kupu nā Te Mātāwai

10:00am Nekol Te Hura – Te Aho Tāngaengae

10:30am Mataia Keepa – Hautapu (Te Whakangungu i tētahi kāhui

wāhine)

11:00am Dr Hinemoa Elder – Wawata

11:30am Kai o te rānui

12:00pm Dr. Awanui Te Huia – He Reo Tuku Iho

12:30pm Tāmati Waaka - Te Reo Haka

1:00pm Ani-Piki Tuari – Te Reo Whakaari

1:30pm Moko Tepania

2:00pm He kupu nā Te Aka Whaiora

2:30pm Dr. Jeremy Tātere MacLeod – he kupu whakakōpani i te hui

Please register and purchase tickets at www.tereokitua.co.nz

Nau mai! Haere mai! Karawhiti mai, e te motu!

This hui has been made possible by:

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

Kauwaka

Te Mātāwai

Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori

Te Aka Whaiora

APRA

Whakaata Māori

Te Puni Kōkiri

