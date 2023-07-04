Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: New Zealand Tour '23

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 7:12 am
Press Release: Banished Music

Psychedelic rock legends The Brian Jonestown Massacre return to New Zealand in 2023 bringing favourites and as ever, new material from their storied career.

Lead by the singular-visioned drive of Anton Newcombe and a revolving cohort, The Brian Jonestown Massacre have delivered an unrelenting schedule of recorded output, some 20 studio albums, 14 EPs, 5 live albums, 6 compilation albums and 22 singles, a majority independently through the band’s self-sustaining A Records.

"It’s difficult to think of any other artist over the past 30 years whose output has been as prolific or reached the same levels of consistent greatness as Anton Newcombe and The Brian Jonestown Massacre” (Under The Radar USA)

Album number 20, THE FUTURE IS YOUR PAST which, like its 2022 predecessor Fire Doesn't Grow on Trees, came out of an intense prolific streak during the height of covid with Newcombe writing and recording a song a day for 70 days straight. His amalgam of classic lysergic rock, hazy shoe gaze and mellow drone continues to be refined as the writer shows he inhabits a rarefied stratosphere of endless inspiration.

Through electrifying live shows and Newcombe’s self-professed love and influence of the sound of the Flying Nun Records output The Brian Jonestown Massacre have grown a loyal and passionate fan base in New Zealand.

After extensive US and European tours since the re-opening of the planet, the band are now set to play Auckland, New Zealand bringing with them their career high new album The Future is Your Past.

“Their 20th album is now upon us and it’s one of the finest things Anton Newcombe has ever released…… they feel like the start of a golden age of The Brian Jonestown Massacre.” (Clash)

"Throughout there is a sense of making music for the sheer thrill of it. ... This is Newcombe celebrating the moment and at his best." (Mojo)

THURSDAY 9 NOVEMBER, AUCKLAND POWERSTATION 
Tickets onsale at Ticketmaster on Monday 10 July at 9am.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Banished Music on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 