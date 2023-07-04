The Brian Jonestown Massacre: New Zealand Tour '23

Psychedelic rock legends The Brian Jonestown Massacre return to New Zealand in 2023 bringing favourites and as ever, new material from their storied career.

Lead by the singular-visioned drive of Anton Newcombe and a revolving cohort, The Brian Jonestown Massacre have delivered an unrelenting schedule of recorded output, some 20 studio albums, 14 EPs, 5 live albums, 6 compilation albums and 22 singles, a majority independently through the band’s self-sustaining A Records.

"It’s difficult to think of any other artist over the past 30 years whose output has been as prolific or reached the same levels of consistent greatness as Anton Newcombe and The Brian Jonestown Massacre” (Under The Radar USA)

Album number 20, THE FUTURE IS YOUR PAST which, like its 2022 predecessor Fire Doesn't Grow on Trees, came out of an intense prolific streak during the height of covid with Newcombe writing and recording a song a day for 70 days straight. His amalgam of classic lysergic rock, hazy shoe gaze and mellow drone continues to be refined as the writer shows he inhabits a rarefied stratosphere of endless inspiration.

Through electrifying live shows and Newcombe’s self-professed love and influence of the sound of the Flying Nun Records output The Brian Jonestown Massacre have grown a loyal and passionate fan base in New Zealand.

After extensive US and European tours since the re-opening of the planet, the band are now set to play Auckland, New Zealand bringing with them their career high new album The Future is Your Past.

“Their 20th album is now upon us and it’s one of the finest things Anton Newcombe has ever released…… they feel like the start of a golden age of The Brian Jonestown Massacre.” (Clash)

"Throughout there is a sense of making music for the sheer thrill of it. ... This is Newcombe celebrating the moment and at his best." (Mojo)

THURSDAY 9 NOVEMBER, AUCKLAND POWERSTATION

Tickets onsale at Ticketmaster on Monday 10 July at 9am.

