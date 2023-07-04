Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cam Fletcher Returns To Auckland; Harjot Johal Rewarded As 2023/24 ACES Contracts Announced

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

One of the most dynamic and exciting wicketkeeper-batsmen is set to join the ACES as the first round of 2023/24 domestic contracts are announced.

Cam Fletcher, originally born and raised in Auckland, will move back home to represent his hometown for the first time since U19 age-group cricket.

Fletcher, who has been one of the standout players in domestic cricket for the last few years, has been representing Canterbury since 2014/15.

Daniel Archer, Auckland Cricket's Director of Performance and Talent, says Fletcher will bring a high level of professionalism and experience to the ACES environment.

"An experienced leader who has recently been a member of both the BLACKCAP and NZ A touring squads, Cam returns home to Auckland ready to grow his game further and contribute to the growth of the ACES on and off the field.

"We welcome Cam and his wife, Isabelle, to the Auckland family and have no doubt of the positive impact he will make."

The move back home to Auckland came at the right time, says Fletcher.

"I'm absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to represent Auckland for the first time since I was 19.

"The feeling of being back where I grew up and closer to family is extremely special and excites me as this new chapter begins.

"I'm fizzed to start training with the boys in blue and get amongst the culture. The Auckland boys bring big energy and flair to the game, and that's something I'm buzzing to be a part of," he says.

Also gaining his first contract with the ACES is Eden Roskill pace bowler Harjot Johal.

"Harjot is an emerging seam bowler from Eden Roskill Cricket Club who has impressed in recent times around both the Auckland A and ACES environments," says Archer.

"A fantastic story of persistence and attitude, Harjot missed out on representing the Auckland Under 19s at the NZC National Tournament in his development years.

"However, his continued hard work in both his club environment and the wider Auckland programs has now deservingly presented the opportunity for his first domestic contract."

The final domestic contracting are set to be announced on July 20 and will feature all 16 domestic contracted players.

Auckland ACES 2023/24 contract list (first round):

Adithya Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)
Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)
Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)
Danru Ferns (Takapuna)
Cam Fletcher
Matt Gibson (Cornwall)
Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)
Harjot Johal (Eden Roskill)
Simon Keene (North Shore)
Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)
Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna)
Will O’Donnell (Takapuna)
Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)
Quinn Sunde (Takapuna)
George Worker (Cornwall)

