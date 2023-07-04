Nespresso Invites Coffee Lovers To Embark On A Journey Of Exploration With New Cold Brew Style Intense For Vertuo

Nespresso, the pioneer of the portioned coffee known for high-quality espresso, introduces its first ever cold brew style coffee capsule – Cold Brew Style Intense for Vertuo. A reimagined cold brew coffee sees Nespresso’s Cold Brew Style Intense delivering a smooth, bold, and silky texture, and boasting sweet-caramel notes, for an unforgettable taste.

Nespresso’s new Cold Brew Style Intense capsule allows New Zealanders to create the popular coffee experience at home in just a few minutes. This new innovation is the ultimate way to embark on a journey of coffee exploration, encouraging discovery of a new ritual to elevate coffee lovers’ morning moments – and beyond!

Cold brew coffee traditionally takes several hours to craft, in a multi-stage process, with Nespresso reinventing this brewing technique through its Vertuo system. Brewing starts off hot for a short amount of time – this is called the bloom stage, which is vital to developing the coffee’s body and developing more of its delicate and nuanced aromas. The brewing then continues with water cooled to an ambient temperature for the rest of the brew, which keeps the coffee balanced, removing bitterness.

Cold Brew Style Intense capsules are compatible with innovative Vertuo system - including new Vertuo Pop - and have barcode reading technology that automatically adjusts the machine’s water temperature and flow levels to create a perfect brew cup after cup.

Whether you enjoy your coffee in the morning at home, to share with family and friends, or on-the-go, Nespresso’s Cold Brew Style Intense is the perfect choice for a refreshing and unforgettable coffee moment.

COLD BREW STYLE INTENSE

Cold Brew, reinvented by Nespresso

Delivering the distinct smooth and bold character of a, this coffee brings in silky-textured Latin America Arabicas bursting with roasted and caramel notes – a traditionally slow process, in mere minutes.

Serving suggestion:

Place 3 ice cubes into the water tank of your Nespresso Vertuo Machine. Place 3 ice cubes into a Nespresso Reveal Cold Glass or Nespresso Carafe. Extract 355ml of Nespresso’s Cold Brew Style Intense capsule over top of ice. Stir to chill and enjoy.

One capsule creates 355mlof coffee (2 serves). Perfect for sharing.

Cold Brew Style Intense can also be enjoyed with milk or your favourite plant-based drink. The roasted cereal notes on this coffee remain very noticeable, while the sweet caramel finish becomes even more evident.

Discover a range of sleek machines and iconic accessories:

Earlier this year, Nespresso introduced its newest innovation to Vertuo, Vertuo Pop. Delivering endless coffee styles, Vertuo Pop also adds a burst of colour to any coffee corner while allowing Kiwis to effortlessly create their perfect café-quality coffee at the touch of a button.

Available in six colourways, Vertuo Pop is an accessible entry to Nespresso that also gives design-lovers the freedom to personalise and add a style statement to their space, from classic Liquorice Black or Coconut White, to vibrant and playful Spicy Red, Mango Yellow, Aqua Mint or Pacific Blue.

This season, a series of coffee accessories complement Nespresso’s new Cold Brew Style Intense coffee, complete with eye-catching designs making them must-haves this season. New to the range, the Barista Iced Coffee Tumbler (RRP $50), Barista Recipes Glasses (RRP $45 for small and $50 for large), and Nespresso’s existing Reveal Cold Glasses (RRP $75 for set of 2) are ideal for coffee rituals at home and on-the-go.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!

Vertuo Pop is sustainable at heart, made with 35% and packaged in 99.5% recycled materials, all while providing a low energy consumption. Additionally, Vertuo capsules are made from 85% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.

Between Tuesday 4th July – Tuesday 11th July, Nespresso will offer free standard delivery with the purchase of a Cold Brew Style Intense sleeve.

Nespresso’s Cold Brew Style Intense coffee is available online and in Nespresso Boutiques now, RRP $13.65 per sleeve of 7 Vertuo capsules. Follow @nespresso.nz to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news. For more information on Nespresso’s Cold Brew Style Intense and accessories please visit www.nespresso.com/nz.

© Scoop Media

