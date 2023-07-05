New Zealand Fashion Week Announces Official Partnership With Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei And Gifting Of Māori Name: Kahuria

This year marks a new era for New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) and with sustainability, inclusivity, innovation, connection, and cultural identity at its core, NZFW and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have come together to announce the start of an official partnership.

On top of continuing cultural guidance and support, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has gifted NZFW the name, Kahuria.

Kahuria is inspired from ‘Te Kahu Tōpuni o Tuperiri’, a figurative term Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei uses to signify their tribal area of interest in central Tāmaki Makaurau. Meaning ‘the dog skin cloak of Tuperiri’ who is the revered ancestor of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei; this iwi narrative also aligns to themes of beauty, innovation, and unity.

‘Kahu’ translated means garment or cloak, and ‘Kahuria’ means to adorn. NZFW personifies Kahuria by enabling designers to share their designs with the world.

“We are honoured to be gifted the name Kahuria and to be working in partnership with tangata whenua Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to ensure we build a strong foundation of tikanga Maori into the fabric of this year’s event”, NZFW general manager Yasmin Farry says.

“Our shared intention is for the long-term partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to be part of the future of NZFW: Kahuria and we are grateful for their ongoing guidance and support of our kaupapa.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei chair Marama Royal Marama Royal says the iwi welcomes a relationship with NZFW: Kahuria, which has provided the opportunity for a refreshed name that aligns to a cultural narrative relevant to Tāmaki Makaurau and to the kaupapa of NZFW.

“As tangata whenua and host iwi of this kaupapa, we look forward to strengthening our relationship with the prestigious NZFW: Kahuria event and team and cannot wait to see the wonderful display of design talent."

NZFW 2023 continues to be the country’s only international fashion industry event, offering a sustainable and inclusive platform that champions Aotearoa’s trailblazing designers.

In support of NZFW’s commitment, this year’s event will include te reo Māori signage and wayfinding, alongside events and panel discussions that feature more than 10 Māori designers.

Featuring a mix of established names from around Aotearoa, fashion aficionados can look forward to a spectacular showcase taking place at the Viaduct Events Centre from Tuesday 29th August until Saturday 2nd September 2023.

Tickets for the 2023 event will be on sale from mid-July 2023. For more information, visit www.nzfashionweek.com.

About Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is the tangata whenua of central Tāmaki and the upper Waitematā who claim lineage from the common ancestor, Tuperiri. There are approximately 7,000 uri (descendants) from Tuperiri throughout Aotearoa and around the world.

Located in and around the Tāmaki isthmus, in the largest city in Aotearoa, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei holds firm to its history, culture, identity, and language.

About New Zealand Fashion Week

Created in 2001 by Dame Pieter Stewart, New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) is one of Aotearoa’s most exciting and prestigious events on the annual calendar.

The annual stage enables local and international designers to showcase their collections and promote their brands to trade buyers, media, and consumers at home and abroad.

NZFW has evolved from a trade and industry event to become a multifaceted fashion, arts, and culture showcase that engages an active audience of more than 25,000 attendees.

In 2023, NZFW is sharpening its focus on Te Ao Māori and sustainability, and aims to respond to, empower, and collaborate with the ever-changing and dynamic fashion landscape. This year’s fashion extravaganza will run from Tuesday, 29 August until Saturday, 2 September.

