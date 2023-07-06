Prime Video Releases The Official Trailer To The Amazon Original Series The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart

Sigourney Weaver, Frankie Adams, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Sebastiàn Zurita and Alycia Debnam-Carey star in the emotionally compelling series adaption of Australian Holly Ringland’s international best-selling book and award-winning producers from Made Up Stories

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will launch exclusively on Prime Video globally on August 4

NEW ZEALAND —July 6, 2023—Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, launching exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on August 4. Directed by Glendyn Ivin (Penguin Bloom, Safe Harbour), and from the producers of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Anatomy of a Scandal, the full-length trailer reveals the complex mysteries and secrets surrounding Alice Hart and her family's past.

About The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice's journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

Sigourney Weaver stars as June Hart, Frankie Adams as Candy Blue, Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell as Twig North and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart.

Other cast members include; Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes and Lambert serves as showrunner.

Three of the seven episodes will be released on August 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1.





